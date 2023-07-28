Vin Diesel Shares Why Dwayne Johnson Was Required for Fast X Role

Various rumors have surfaced about Vin Diesel and Dwayne Johnson’s feud. Amid all such things, both the actors have made up as Dwayne Johnson finally accepted the offer for Fast X and the upcoming Hobbs and Shaw franchise film. In a recent interview, Vin Diesel shared some new things about Dwayne Johnson and his role.

Why was Dwayne Johnson Required?

As the movie series Fast and Furious has been going forward for over a decade, the movie’s storyline is about the family you chose and being with them until the end. All the characters have been associated with each other and form a closed family; over the years, most have also been close in real life.

It bugged me on how Louis Leterrier and Fast X treated Han & Letty. Two of the most important characters of the Fast & Furious mythology and both of them got sidelined in the movie praying Part 2 does them justice pic.twitter.com/qqcUUS6Ykh — T'Challa Fan (@2TChalla2Stan) July 25, 2023

As per the storyline for Fast X, Vin Diesel explained that the storyline required tying up all the variations associated with each character; to do that, they needed all the characters to come back and play their part as per the story. So now, Dwayne Johnson will also appear in the upcoming Fast X Part 2 and Hobbs and Shaw.

Make room for the newest member of the family. You can add #FastX to your collection with over one hour of Bonus Content on Digital Aug 1 and 4K & Blu-ray Aug 8 pic.twitter.com/BUOulgsg8a — The Fast Saga (@TheFastSaga) July 25, 2023

Fast and Furious Franchise

The first ever Fast and Furious movie was – The Fast and the Furious, which was released in the year 2001. Since then, there have been 11 movies in the franchise, amongst which 10 are sequels to this first part. The film Hobbs and Shaw is also about two leading characters. Each of these films has shown successful performances, which is why the makers have been going forward for all these years. Not just that, the film has also been doing quite well at the box office.

Upcoming Fast and Furious Franchise

Currently, four Fast and Furious movies are associated with the leading characters of the franchise. There is Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Reyes by Chris Morgan. Along with that, another Fast X sequel is scheduled to release by 2025. There is one female-led spin-off movie for which details still need to be confirmed.

Fast X: Part 2 is coming in 2025! If you've seen #FastX already, let us know what you think. 👇 pic.twitter.com/t2ItudfEi5 — Volcano Communications Group (@VolcanoComm) July 24, 2023

There’s the twelfth film in the Fast and Furious franchise, for which release date has not yet been released. The spin-off films will star Dwayne Johnson, Jason Statham, and Helen Mirren in the lead roles. For now, the show makers declare no official release date. Soon, they will release the official schedule for the upcoming Fast and Furious film for all the fans waiting for that.