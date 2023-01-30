100 Foot Wave Season 2 Release Date, Cast, Plot – All We Know So Far

100 Foot Wave is an American documentary tv series. The series 100 Foot Wave has received a positive response from the audience.

It has received 8.1 out of 10 on IMDb. It includes sports. Read the complete article to get all the details about the second season of the series 100 Foot Wave.

100 Foot Wave Season 2:

100 Foot Wave follows the decade-long odyssey of big-wave pioneer Garrett McNamara, who just after visiting a small fishing village located in Portugal, helped push the sport beyond the realm of imagination.

The series 100 Foot Wave stars Garrett McNamara, Andrew Cotton, and Nicole McNamara. It was directed by Chris Smith.

It was executively produced by Chris Smith, Joe Lewis, Ryan Heller, Maria Zuckerman, Michael Bloom, Nancy Abraham, and Lisa Heller.

The length of each episode of the series 100 Foot Wave ranges from 52 to 60 minutes. The series 100 Foot Wave was made under Topic Studios, Amplify Pictures, Library Films, React Films, and Cinetic Media. 100 Foot Wave has arrived on HBO.

The series 100 Foot Wave was produced by Nancy Abraham, Michael Bloom, Antoine Chicoye, Michael Darrigade, Sam Epstein, Lisa Heller, Ryan Heller, Joe Lewis, Dennis Paul, Zachary Rothfeld, Chris Smith, Bentley Weiner, and Maria Zuckerman.

100 Foot Wave Season 1 contains six episodes titled Sea Monsters, We’re Not Surfers, Mavericks, Dancing With God, The Circus, and More Than Just a Wipeout.

It seems that 100 Foot Wave Season 2 will also include a total of six episodes. Let’s see what happens next. Let’s see if the second season of the series 100 Foot Wave is announced or canceled.

100 Foot Wave Season 2: Announced or Canceled?

Yes, 100 Foot Wave Season 2 is announced. The series 100 Foot Wave was renewed for the second season by HBO in August 2021. So, 100 Foot Wave Season 2 will soon be released on HBO. Let’s see what happens next.

If we get any other news or update about the second season of the series 100 Foot Wave, we will update it here. So, make sure you check out this website regularly. Let’s check the cast of the second season of the series 100 Foot Wave.

100 Foot Wave Season 2 Cast:

Find the cast of 100 Foot Wave Season 2 below.

Garrett McNamara as Self Nicole McNamara as Self Andrew Cotton as Self Laird Hamilton as Self Cj Macias as Self Bill Sharp as Self Al Mennie as Self Mike Prickett as Self Justine Dupont as Self Rodrigo Koxa as Self Maya Gabeira as Self Kai Lenny as Self Tom Butler as Self Buzzy Kerbox as Self Lucas – Chumbo – Chianca as Self Walter Chicharro as Self Anderson Cooper as Self Ross Clarke-Jones as Self Thierry Donard as Self Hugo Vau as Self Liam McNamara as Self Fred David as Self Carlos Burle as Self Alex Botelho as Self Brock Ladd as Self Dino Casimiro as Self Francisco Porcella as Self Laurant Pujol as Self

Let’s see the review of the first season of the series 100 Foot Wave.

100 Foot Wave Season 1 Review:

100 Foot Wave Season 1 got good reviews from critics. We expect that 100 Foot Wave Season 2 will also receive a great response from the audience.

At the end of the first season of the series 100 Foot Wave, we have seen that just after losing his drive in order to continue surfing at Nazare, McNamara makes the decision to come back to competitive surfing at other big-wave sites.

To compete in a tournament at the Mavericks surf site of California, he has to surf there regularly, and something that he has done several times in the past.

Later, McNamara comes back to Mavericks in order to suffer a horrific injury on a wave that he should have aced.

McNamara recovers from the injuries that he sustained at Mavericks as well as starts training in order to come back to Nazare for another reason.

Later, during surfing at the G-Land site of Indonesia, Garrett suffers more injuries that threaten to take him off the waves permanently.

At the same time, Garrett’s friend catches an 80-foot wave at Nazare and takes the world record from McNamara. After that, McNamara tries to resolve in order to continue his hunt for a 100 Foot Wave.

Because dozens of top surfers from across the world come to Nazare in order to train as well as prepare for a major big wave competition, and after that, Garrett continues to struggle with his physical injures and also mental preparedness.

Later, he knows he is not ready to surf in the competition but also seeing the other surfers makes him consider competing anyway.

After that, Garrett has misgivings about the state of safety plans at the competition, as well as attempts to convince the organizers in order to beef up their plans.

Later, the day of the Nazare competition has come, and Garrett makes the decision not to compete but also support his long-time friend as well as teammate named Andrew – Cotty – Cotton.

On the other side, the competition doesn’t go well, with a major accident that has secondary effects on Cotty. Just after the competition, Garrett tries surfing at Nazare again and finds that can resume big-wave surfing.

Later, the episode concludes with a retrospective from a few surfers who appeared on different episodes throughout the season. Let’s see what happens next.

Maybe 100 Foot Wave Season 2 will start where it is left in the first season of the series 100 Foot Wave.

If we get any news or update about the plot of the second season of the series 100 Foot Wave, we will update it here. Let’s talk about the release date of the second season of the series 100 Foot Wave.

100 Foot Wave Season 2 Release Date:

100 Foot Wave Season 2’s release date is not declared yet. We expect that it will soon be declared. It seems that 100 Foot Wave Season 2 will be released in late 2022.

100 Foot Wave is streaming on HBO Max. — HBO Max (@hbomax) August 8, 2021

It will be released on HBO. The first season of the series 100 Foot Wave was aired from 18th July 2021 to 22nd August 2021. It was released on HBO.

If we get any news or update about the release date of the second season of the series 100 Foot Wave, we will add it here. Let’s watch the trailer of the second season of the series 100 Foot Wave.

100 Foot Wave Season 2 Trailer:

The trailer of 100 Foot Wave Season 2 has not arrived yet. It seems that it will soon arrive. Find the official trailer of 100 Foot Wave Season 1 below. It was released on 6th July 2021 by HBO. Let’s watch it.

Check out this website regularly to get the latest news and updates, and do not forget to add a bookmark to this website. Stay tuned for the next update.