The Upcoming Film Seetimaarr’s Release Date Postponed.

The film Seetimaarr was about to release on 2nd April 2021, but it is delayed to the next date. There is no announcement of the exact release date.

But we hope that the film Seetimaarr will be released this year, 2021. Seetimaarr is a Telugu sports action film.

The film Seetimaarr was written and directed by Sampath Nandi. Srinivasa Chitturi produced it. Mani Sharma gave the music in the film Seetimaarr. Soundarrajan did the cinematography of the film Seetimaarr.

The Telugu film Seetimaarr was made under Srinivasaa Silver Screen. Let’s watch the teaser of the film Seetimaarr.

The cast of the film Seetimaarr includes Gopichand as Subramanyam, Tamannaah Bhatia as Jwala Reddy, Digangana Suryavanshi as a TV Journalist, Bhumika Chawla, Rahman, Tarun Arora, Rao Ramesh, Posani Krishna Murali, Tanikella Bharani as Jwala Reddy’s Father, Preethi Asrani as the Kabbadi Captain, Akhil Sarthak, and Rohith Pathak.

