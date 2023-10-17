The Company You Keep – ABC Series Starring Milo Ventimiglia In Lead Role

The Company You Keep is an American drama with many diverse characters in the storyline. It is the adaption of a South Korean television series called My Fellow Citizens. Julia Cohen created it.

Many fans from various countries have enjoyed this drama, as some of the characters played by the cast members have been very popular through their previous works. Let’s go through all the details related to The Company You Keep.

The Company You Keep – Series

It is based on a popular South Korean television series, My Fellow Citizens, which was quite popular, and the audience loved it. The storyline revolves around a con man who has been in debt and is under a dangerous crime boss and his family. Due to their terror, he can not do everything he wants.

One day, a CIA officer, Emma, undercover at the time, comes in contact with the con man Charlie. Sparks fly between them, and even though they have been rivals professionally, now they are on the brink of something else.

If you love the drama, tag your ex so they watch #TheCompanyYouKeep on Hulu pic.twitter.com/YtOeG1mVc6 — The Company You Keep (@CompanyYouKeep) May 10, 2023

The situation worsens when they face each other throughout various professional situations against each other. At that time, none knew how one night of passion could lead to such massive issues in their professional lives.

The Cast Members

The Leading cast members include Milo Ventimiglia, playing the con man’s role of Charlie Nicoletti. Against him is Catherine Haena Kim, playing Emma Hill as the undercover CIA agent.

If not us, then who. #TheCompanyYouKeep — The Company You Keep (@CompanyYouKeep) May 8, 2023

Prison Break and The Walking Dead fame Sarah Wayne Callies is also in this series, The Company You Keep. Sarah plays Birdie Nicoletti, Charlie’s sister, who is a con woman, just like her brother.

Additional cast members include Polly Draper, who plays Fran Nicoletti, Tim Chiou as David Hill, James Saito as Joseph Hil,l and Freda Foh Shen as Grace Hill. Notable guest stars include Miguel Gomez, Luke Kirby, and Tony Shalhoub.

Some recurring characters are played by Barry Sloane, Shaylee Mansfield, Timothy V. Murphy, Michael Gladis, Sachin Bhatt, and more.

Snaps all around for an incredible finale, incredible season, and an even more incredible cast. Thank you for watching #TheCompanyYouKeep! pic.twitter.com/LkQMaHBStZ — The Company You Keep (@CompanyYouKeep) May 8, 2023

The Series: Making and Producing

Among many producers, some notable ones are Milo Ventimiglia, Russ Cundiff, Todd Harthan, Caitlin Foito, Ben Younger, and Phil Klemmer, the executive producers. Editors team include Lai-San Ho, Erin Wyatt, Talia Lidia, Jason Cherella, and Tom Runquist.

Final Words

The series The Company You Keep was originally released on ABC, from 19th February 2023 to 7th May. Fans with their favorite cast members playing different roles have enjoyed the series.