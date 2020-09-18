‘Ratched’: Someone flew over the cuckoo’s nest again

The movie

Directed by Milos Forman and based on the novel by Ken Kesey, it was the great winner of the Oscars in 1976 by taking the five main awards of the academy. Two of them for the leading couple: Jack Nicholson, who played a criminal who was transferred to a psychiatric hospital, and Louise Fletcher, who played the center’s uncompromising nurse, Mildred Fletcher. Now, 45 years later, the prolific Ryan Murphy has imagined what the past of this iconic nurse in

Ratched

, the new eight-episode series that comes to Netflix this Friday.

















The series begins in 1947, when Ratched arrives in California looking for work in a psychiatric hospital that pioneered the creation and application of disturbing experiments with the human mind. Ratched gives the perfect image of a nurse but hides the real reasons that have led her there. Sarah Paulson brings the protagonist to life and leads a powerful cast alongside Cynthia Nixon, Sharon Stone and Judy Davis.





Sarah Paulson plays this character with whom Louise Fletcher won an Oscar in 1975





“Ratched is at a crossroads, he has lived a very lonely life and now he wants to rectify some of the mistakes he has made in the past,” Paulson explains to La Vanguardia. And without falling into spoilers, he adds that the nurse “wants to see the most important person in her life again. What happens after that attempt is where the series passes ”.

“Many viewers remember this iconic character from a brilliant film and a magnificent performance by Louis Fletcher, but this is a journey that takes us back to the beginning of the story, to a character we know very little, both in the book and in the film” reveals Paulson. “When you get to the middle of the series you understand how and why she has gradually become the person she is and that some define as a monster; an opportunity to get closer to a character you love to hate but who when you know her past no longer seems so evil to you and you can even get to worry about her ”, she continues.









Sarah Paulson y Cynthia Nixon.

(SAEED ADYANI/NETFLIX)



The series features a wide range of female characters, such as Gwendolyn Briggs, the California governor’s press officer, a woman who will soon be drawn to Ratched. “Gwendoline is a lesbian in a very difficult time,” reveals the actress Cynthia Nixon who embodies her-, but unlike other characters in the series, he’s very comfortable with who he is and doesn’t feel like he has to eliminate that part of his personality. ” Gwendolyn will try to free Ratched from that burden, “whom she tries to convince that there is a path of light in which everyone can choose.”

He also participates in the series Sharon Stone as Lenore Osgood, a mother who seeks revenge for an issue from the past involving her son. “She is a woman to a certain point of conflict who confronts Nurse Ratched and becomes one of her most important problems.” She can’t go much further to avoid spoilers, so she prefers to focus on the series’ message: “We create our own monsters and we don’t treat people with the kindness and decency they deserve; monsters are not born, they are made ”.









Sharon Stone, queria trabajar con Ryan Murphy.

(COURTESY OF NETFLIX / COURTESY OF NETFLIX)



When asked if we know enough about the human mind, the actress recalls that she suffered a brain hemorrhage 20 years ago. “When I went through that trauma, very little was known; in this time there have been advances but it is a very slow process ”, she explains. “I don’t think we really understand the human mind, but at least we don’t do lobotomies anymore,” says the actress, referring to what we’ll see in Ratched .

Paulson, Nixon and Stone are very pleased to have worked with Ryan Murphy. Paulson, who already coincided with the prestigious television creator in American horror story and American crime story , confesses that he has found for the first time in his career “a person with whom I can really collaborate.” The actress has had in Ratched Executive Producer Roles: “Murphy thought it was about time she owned to some degree the projects we worked on together. She knows that I always have very clear opinions and she thought that if I had that position people would pay more attention to me because in a way I was going to be a boss. And I have to say it was a great feeling. “









Mildred Ratched, upon arrival at the Los Angeles Psychiatric Center (SAEED ADYANI / NETFLIX / SAEED ADYANI / NETFLIX)



Paulson highlights Murphy’s interest in “telling stories of those who have been left on the margins of society, the forgotten and those we have left behind. They are stories that are not usually told and he takes them out of the shadows to shine and that is why the public is so interested ”. He agrees with Nixon, who highlights Murphy’s effort “to go back in time so that sexual or ethnic minorities regain their role in history.”

Stone remembers that Murphy invited her to lunch and told her that he had written a character with her in mind. “I am very impressed by the work that actresses like Kathy Bates or Jessica Lange, apart from Sarah Paulson, have developed with Murphy,” she confesses. I also wanted to work with Murphy because “her stories are always based on real events and she seeks a deeper human truth; I feel that she makes an effort to help the human being to know herself and her mind better ”.







