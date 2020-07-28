HBO’s ‘By H or by B’ fat brush

The pressure to like a series can sometimes be as strong as the pressure to dislike something. We are social and community animals and the environment directly or indirectly marks our perception of reality. With HBO’s H or B’s this happens a little.

The first episode did not fit all the pieces but Hache and Belén, two chonis who want to move to Malasaña, aroused a certain sympathy in me. Manuela Burló Moreno, the creator who expanded her short film Pipas nominated for the Goya, placed the friendship between the two in the center and the cockfight at the end of the pilot had interested me. It did not want to be just a collection of jokes but it had a certain emotional weight in the reconciliation between and their ability to be there for each other, no matter what.









Saida Benzal as Belén and Marta Martín as Hache (from Herminia). (Virginia M. Boy / HBO)



Criticism and online quorum have been relentless. In a way I can understand it. When you move in a tone as crude and rude as Burló Moreno’s, it better be that it works like a clock or is so grotesque that it doesn’t even squeak. Hache and Belén move around Madrid with racist comments, somewhat rubbish jokes about the hipster world as if we weren’t already back a bit, mentions to fist-fucking and ridiculous situations that women look at with skepticism because they are from Parla.

At all times there is a certain feeling that is not sufficiently well framed in comedy: it is believed to be author and subversive when it would work much better within the conventional sitcom format, even if it were necessary with an audience and background laughter. Are they not By H or by B, in fact, our 2 Broke Girls? Aren’t they two non-hipster women in a hipster neighborhood who spout trickery and give goose bumps to anyone with a certain social conscience? Why is the series fighting against its true condition?

Itziar Castro is the Choni, a woman who works in a chicken shop and in a depilation salon in the back room of the same place. (Virginia M. Boy / HBO)













But, in the same way that happened to me 2 Broke Girls, the impudence of Hache and Belén arouses sympathy in me as they navigate uncomfortable and decadent situations in fashionable Madrid. It may not be as natural and authentic as you would like

but there is also something comforting in the rude humor of Manuela García Buró, in having protagonists full of ignorance and prejudice but human (much more than certain characters with whom they come across and who are pure facade, such as the Benedict renamed Bryan so as not to seem like Parla).

By H or by B it is a series that nails it much less than it should, yes, but his torrent-feminine instinct You also have good times. I like the vindication of women with junk jobs, with their strange sexual affiliations, with the pubic epilator who works in a chicken shop, which they buy panties in the flea market and where all the characters move from the stereotype.

Brays Efe has a supporting role in the series. (Virginia M. Boy / HBO)













Now that it is claimed that humor must always look at those who are higher in the social pyramid and privilege, Burló Moreno looks up, down, ahead, sideways and diagonally, always with a spark of admiration and paradoxical respect for all those people with whom he messes (in a world of prejudice and stereotypes, the normal does not exist).

What would not hurt, besides discarding jokes and improving the rhythm, is to give an instruction manual. For H or for B is a tremendously local series: It is recreated in the imaginary of Madrid, either because of what it means to be from Parla or Malasaña, by the social dynamics of the capital of the kingdom or by the rough outline of the Chinese community.







It gives the impression that it has been a series written in Madrid and approved by people who live in Madrid and who think that it describes a more universal reality than it really is.. And no, that the media talk about Central Madrid as if it affected the entire peninsula does not imply that we know that reality.









This is not bad per se. It is a good excuse to get to know more local (parodied) realities. But it can also be an obstacle to finding its audience, especially when it is not clear to me if its managers (not only Burló Moreno but also HBO) are aware of how legitimately inbred their production is.















