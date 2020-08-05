Hard fall in the sprint of the Tour of Poland

In the sprint of the first stage of the Polonia Tower a terrifying scene has taken place when Dylan Groenewegen y Fabio Jakobsen they were fighting for victory. Groenewegen cornered the second, who was trying to overtake him through the most footprint at municipality, and this one ended up colliding with the protections of the highways.





The victory went to Groenewegen, who also ended up falling after the succession of events.

The event caused a real turmoil, causing many cyclists they ended up touching asphalt. For now, the physical condition of the cyclists involved and of any spectator and worker who may have been affected in the accident.







