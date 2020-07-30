Bayern would let Thiago go for 30 million

He Bayern Munich would allow the march of the Spanish international Thiago Alcantara in exchange for 30 million euros, according to information from the German magazine Sport picture. Thiago, who came to Bayern in 2013 at the express wish of Pep Guardiola, has a contract until 2021 and negotiations for a possible renewal are interrupted.

This opens the possibilities for an eventual departure of the midfielder, surely to other more powerful leagues. The Alcantara’s eldest son has spent most of his professional career with the German team, so he may need a change of scenery.

Xavi Hernández and Thiago Alcántara coincided in Qatar (Instagram @xavi)













The President of the Board of Directors, Karlheinz Rummenigge, recently said that everything indicated that Thiago wanted to take on a challenge in a club other than Bayern, further evidence that after the dispute of this edition of the Champions League, Thiago could stop wearing the shirt of the Bavarian team.

The possible sale of Thiago and other players whose renewal is in doubt, such as David Alaba and Corentin Tolisso, depends on whether or not Bayern makes more signings for the next season after having secured the services of Leroy Sané, from Manchester City. .