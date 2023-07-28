Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story Breaking Records and is in Netflix’s Top 10 List

Before Queen Charlotte, another popular Netflix series, the Watcher, was the – Most Streamed English language series. But soon after its release, Queen Charlotte has become #1 on Netflix’s Top 10 list. Bridgerton fans can’t keep calm as their favorite series has finally joined the footsteps of the original series Bridgerton.

Netflix’s Top 10 List

The Watcher – a true-crime chiller, was topping the list on Netflix, but since Queen Charlotte was released, it has replaced and became number one. The series has got 80.3 million views and counting. Since the series has been categorized as a “limited series,” fans have been waiting for the makers to announce a sequel season. But the makers of the show, including the renowned name – Shonda Rhimes, have not yet declared any notification regarding the renewal.

Queen Charlotte joins Netflix's Top 10 most watched series https://t.co/JxevcecrtK pic.twitter.com/JGRtHlnYZW — Cosmopolitan UK (@CosmopolitanUK) July 26, 2023

Shonda Rhimes on Queen Charlotte Renewal

In one of the interviews, the maker of Queen Charlotte revealed that there are no plans for renewal, but she is not leaving anything closed because she doesn’t know what can happen. Also, there have been no updates from other producers or actors associated with the series Queen Charlotte.

She also said she could live with Charlotte and George; she won’t mind. She is okay with their imperfect and complicated love story. It is noticeable that she is a world-famous writer, executive producer, and the creator of one of the most popular medical dramas, Grey’s Anatomy. It is also the longest-running medical drama, with millions of fans following across the globe.

Dearest gentle readers, it’s a big day for the Bridgerton-verse! Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story has officially been crowned one of Netflix’s most popular English-language TV series of all time. With 80.3M views to date, the series now sits at No. 10 https://t.co/TadGMCBq3e — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) July 25, 2023

Shonda Rhimes is also the executive producer with ABC for the popular show How to Get Away with Murder. Her upcoming projects include The Catch and many more new ventures. She has always been the one to support women across various platforms and leave quite an impression on viewers. She often talked about how she wanted to inspire the young generation to pursue their dreams.

Netflix Top 10: 'Queen Charlotte' Joins All Time Most-Popular List, 'Bird Box Barcelona' Leads Week With 19 Million Views https://t.co/fEMG2b4HCy — Variety (@Variety) July 25, 2023

Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story

It is a popular spinoff-prequel series of another fan-favorite Netflix series Bridgerton and is a limited series. It revolves around the 18th century time and the rise of Charlotte of Mecklenburg-Strelitz. The series was released by May 2023, and soon it entered the list of the Ten Most-Watched English Language series on Netflix.

"Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story" has officially made Netflix's list of the most popular TV shows of all time on the streamer! https://t.co/w6wkefG9cy — JustJared.com (@JustJared) July 25, 2023

Shonda Rhimes create it, and the director is Tom Verica. Lead roles include India Amarteifio, Michelle Fairley, Adjoa Andoh, Ruth Gemmell, Hugh Sachs, Sam Clemmett, Golda Rosheuvel, and others on the cast list.