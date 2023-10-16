The Killer – A Netflix Action Thriller Film – A Limited Theatrical Release

The recent Netflix action thriller film The Killer has been in the headlines in many aspects. The film has gained many viewers as it has been obtained from the novel and stars some of the influential cast members in the lead roles.

The lead roles include Arliss Howard, Michael Fassbender, Sala Baker, Tilda Swinton, and Sophie Charlotte. Let’s discuss The Killer, its storyline, cast, and why it is a limited theatrical release.

Action Thriller Film From Netflix

A recent neo-noir action thriller from Netflix, The Killer, is directed by David Fincher and has Michael Fassbender in the lead role. The role itself has quite the intensity in itself throughout the entire film. Fassbender has been given much credit and praise from the Oscar-nominated director for his skills from the beginning until the end.

As per the official synopsis, the film is all about a near-miss experience of an assassin with his employers and himself – there is an international manhunt that somehow starts. On top of everything, it is nothing personal, and just like that, such dangerous situations arise, and everyone gets started with it.

The Killer Release Date

Initially, the film premiered at the famous 80th Venice International Film Festival on 3rd September 2023. Soon, seeing its popularity, it was decided that the film would be released in selected theaters. But that is only for scheduled and limited theatrical release.

So now, the movie will be released in selected theatres by 27th October 2023. Later onwards, the movie will also stream on Netflix from 10th November 2023.

After a fateful near-miss, an assassin battles his employers and himself on an international manhunt he insists isn’t personal. Watch David Fincher’s The Killer, starring Michael Fassbender, in select theaters October and on Netflix November 10. pic.twitter.com/XKimRETJDG — The Killer Movie (@thekillermovie) August 29, 2023

The Killer Cast Members

The lead role of The Killer – the professional assassin, is played by Michael Fassbender. His handler is Charles Parnell, who will appear as Hodges. In various parts, there will also be Sophie Charlotte, Tilda Swinton, Arliss Howard, Emiliano Pernia, Gabriel Polanco, Sala Baker, and more.

The maker’s team includes Davin Fincher- the director, Andrew Kevin Walker, who wrote the screenplay, and the movie itself is based on The Killer book by Alexis Matz Nolent. Cean Chaffin produces the Killer.

The editor of this movie is Kirk Baxter, and the music is from Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross. Associated production companies include Plan B, Boom! Studios and the official platform is Netflix.

Final Words

With such fantastic cast members and a power-packed makers team, The Killer will undoubtedly be a one-of-a-kind film. Everyone is already talking about it, and with such a storyline, many people are waiting for the film to be released in theatres and on Netflix so that they can enjoy it! Are you waiting for The Killer?