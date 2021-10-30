Black Lightning Season 5 Release Date, Cast, Plot – All We Know So Far

Black Lightning is an American tv series. The series Black Lightning includes superheroes, drama, action, fantasy, and sci-fi.

The series Black Lightning has received a positive response from the audience. The fifth season of the series Black Lightning is not confirmed yet. We expect that it will soon be confirmed.

The series Black Lightning is full of action and drama. All seasons of the series Black Lightning arrived on The CW. If the fifth season of the series Black Lightning announces, then it must arrive on the same platform, The CW. Let’s get all the details about the fifth season of the series Black Lightning.

Black Lightning Season 5:

The series Black Lightning has received 6.1 out of 10 on IMDb. It is a fictional series. The series Black Lightning follows the story of a crusading school principal who gets back into action.

He appeared as the original African-American electrical superhero. The series Black Lightning is based on Black Lightning by Tony Isabella and Trevor Von Eeden.

Salim Akil developed the series Black Lightning. The series Black Lightning stars Cress Williams, China Anne McClain, Nafessa Williams, Christine Adams, Chantal Thuy, Jordan Calloway, James Remar, Damon Gupton, and Marvin – Krondon – Jones III.

The opening theme of the series Black Lightning is Black Lightning by Godholly. Kurt Farquhar is the composer in the series Black Lightning.

There are a total of four seasons in the series Black Lightning, and the fifth one will soon announce. The series Black Lightning was executively produced by Sarah Schechter, Greg Berlanti, Mara Brock Akil, Salim Akil, Oz Scott, Pascal Verschooris, and Charles D. Holland.

Robert West produced the series Black Lightning. The series Black Lightning was shot in Atlanta, Georgia. The running time of each episode of the series Black Lightning varies between 39 to 43 minutes.

The series Black Lightning was made under Berlanti Productions, Akil Productions, DC Entertainment, and Warner Bros. Television. Warner Bros. Television Distribution distributed the series Black Lightning.

The series Black Lightning was written by Salim Akil, Oz Scott, Bille Woodruff, Benny Boom, Michael Schultz, Eric Laneuville, Mary Lou Belli, Tawnia McKiernan, Rose Troche, Robert Townsend, Tanya Hamilton, Salli Richardson-Whitfield, Mark Tonderai, Neema Barnette, Jeff Byrd, Jeffrey W. Byrd, Rob Hardy, Tasha Smith, and Keesha Sharp.

The series Black Lightning was written by Salim Akil, Tony Isabella, Trevor Von Eeden, Lamont Magee, Keli Goff, Jake Waller, Andre Edmonds, Charles Holland, Adam Giaudrone, Pat Charles, Jan Nash, Brusta Brown, John Mitchell Todd, Jamon Allen Brown, Lynelle White, Asheleigh Conley, Melora Rivera, and Jamila Daniel.

The second season of the series Black Lightning includes a total of 16 episodes titled The Book of Consequences: Rise of the Green Light Babies, Black Jesus Blues, Master Lowry, Translucent Freak, Requiem, The Perdi, The Sange, Exodus, Gift of the Magi, Angelitos Negros, Prodigal Son, Just and Unjust, Pillar of Fire, Original Sin, The Alpha, and The Omega.

The third season of the series Black Lightning includes a total of 16 episodes titled The Book of Occupation: Birth of Blackbird, Maryam’s Tasbih, Agent Odell’s Pipe-Dream, Lynn’s Ouroboros, Requiem for Tavon, Knocking on Heaven’s Door, Henderson’s Opus, The Battle of Franklin Terrace, Earth Crisis, Blessings and Curses Reborn, Lynn’s Addiction, Motherless ID, Grab the Strap, Homecoming, Freedom Ain’t Free, and Liberation.

The fourth season of the series Black Lightning includes a total of 13 episodes titled The Book of Reconstruction: Collateral Damage, Unacceptable Losses, Despite All My Rage, A Light in the Darkness, Picking Up the Pieces, Theseus’s Ship, Painkiller, Things Fall Apart, Lyding, Revelations, Trial and Errors, Crossroads, and Closure.

If we get any other update about the fifth season of the series Black Lightning, we will update it here. Let’s see the cast of the fifth season of the series Black Lightning.

Black Lightning Season 5 Cast:

Find the expected cast of the series Black Lightning Season 5 below.

Cress Williams as Jefferson Pierce / Black Lightning China Anne McClain as Jennifer Pierce / Lightning Laura Kariuki as The Ionosphere / Jennifer – JJ Stewart – Pierce William Catlett as Latavius – Lala – Johnson Rafael Castillo as Devonte Jones Melissa De Sousa as Chief Ana Lopez Jordan Calloway as Khalil Payne / Painkiller Chantal Thuy as Grace Choi / Wylde James Remar as Peter Gambi Nafessa Williams as Anissa Pierce / Thunder / Blackbird Christine Adams as Lynn Stewart Marvin “Krondon” Jones III as Tobias Whale Tommy Kane as John Webb Bethann Hardison as Dr. Bowlan Todd Anthony as Dr. Darius Morgan Helen Joo Lee as Val SeongMatt Roszak as Red Christopher A’mmanuel as Baron / T.C Elena Varela as Lauren Caruso Wallace Smith as Detective Hassan Shakur Kedrick Brown as Marcel Payton Jemarcus Kilgore as Montel Robert Tinsley as Homeless Mam

Let’s discuss the release date of the fifth season of the series Black Lightning.

Black Lightning Season 5 Release Date:

The release date of the series Black Lightning is not declared yet. We expect that the fifth season of the series Black Lightning will be released somewhere in 2022.

If we get any update about Black Lightning Season 5’s release date, we will update it here. So, make sure you check out this website regularly.

The fifth season of the series Black Lightning will be released on The CW. The first season of the series Black Lightning was aired between 16th January 2018 to 17th April 2018.

The second season of the series Black Lightning was aired between 9th October 2018 to 18th March 2019. The third season of the series Black Lightning was aired between 7th October 2019 to 9th March 2020.

The fourth season of the series Black Lightning was aired between 8th February 2021 to 24th May 2021. Let’s watch the trailer of the fifth season of the series Black Lightning.

Black Lightning Season 5 Trailer:

The official trailer of the series Black Lightning Season 5 is not released yet. We expect that it will soon be released. Let’s watch the promo of the fourth season of the series Black Lightning.

Check out this website daily to read the latest updates and news, and do not forget to add a bookmark to this website. Stay tuned for the next update.