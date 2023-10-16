Netflix Movie American Made Starring Tom Cruise “Based on a True Lie”

The film is based on Barry Seal’s life when he worked as a TWA Pilot who later became a smuggler. The story is quite interesting as everyone’s favorite Hollywood hunk, Tom Cruise, plays the lead role. The movie is associated with Universal Pictures and has made quite the waves. Let’s get to know more about the film and the story.

American Made: A Tale of Time Previous Time

The storyline revolves around the lead character, Barry Seal, who in real life used to be a TWA pilot and was working for the CIA. Soon, he became a drug smuggler, and by the time around the 1980s, he started working with the infamous Medellin Cartel.

When the authorities apprehended him, he became an informant for the DEA and worked against the other smugglers.

The storyline of the film American Made is also associated with some critical operations, such as the Iran-Contra Affair. Many other sensitive operations have been intertwined with the storyline and show various aspects related to many gangs and cartels associated with smuggling.

Release Date for Various Regions

American Made was released in Taiwan initially on 18th August 2017. Later, the movie was released in the US on 29th September 2017. Doug Liman – the director’s first directorial venture- went quite well. Fans, as well as critics, praise the film for its various aspects. Fans who want to watch the film can head to the popular online streaming platform Netflix and enjoy it.

The Cast of American-Made

The lead role is played by Tom Cruise – as Barry Seal. Along with him, there are Domhnall Gleeson, Jesse Plemons, Sarah Wright Olsen, Caleb Landry Jones, and more. The movie’s editor is Andrew Mondshein, and the music is composed by Christophe Beck.

Cross Creek Pictures, Imagine Entertainment, Hercules Film Fund, and Quadrant Pictures Vendian Entertainment are associated production companies.

When there are powerful cast members such as Tom Cruise and Sarah Wright Olsen – fans are attracted to the film for obvious reasons. Moreover, when the storyline is compelling, it is expected to have even more exposure. Having so many factors makes movies work better than any regular film, which might or might not run well.

Have you watched American made yet? If not, head to Netflix and stream it right now. Fans of Tom Cruise will see their favorite actor playing the role of a pilot, an action role, as always – but with a touch of CIA.