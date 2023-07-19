The Witcher Co-Star Anya Chalotra on Losing Henry Cavill: Talks About Losing “Family”

Since Henry Cavill shared the news of leaving his legendary role of The Witcher, a.k.a. Geralt of Rivia – it broke the internet. Fans across the globe are sad about losing their favorite actor playing the legendary leading role of the Netflix series The Witcher for three outstanding seasons.

Amongst all the fans, his co-star Anya Chalotra is stunned by Henry’s departure and is sad about his exit. She expressed her feelings regarding such a massive change. Henry was playing the titular role, and such significant shifts are not easy for fans, certainly not for co-stars.

Anya Chalotra is Deeply Saddened

The Witcher Season 1 was released initially in December 2019, and since that time, the show has received a fantastic fan base and record-breaking viewership. From that time to the current third season of The Witcher – fans have been showering love to all the cast members and the makers of the show.

What's coming is unfavorable for fans, especially not for the show's co-stars. The lead role – The Witcher himself, played by everyone's favorite Henry Cavill has not been working out for the actor, and he is leaving the show. Liam Hemsworth is replacing him. Fans are not so happy about such a drastic change.

Upcoming Witcher Seasons

Recently Netflix released the latest season, i.e., The Witcher Season 3, and the show has already been renewed for two more seasons. From the fourth season, we will see Liam Hemsworth in the lead role playing the Witcher’s role. It is more likely that he will continue to play the titular role in upcoming seasons. It is because such lead role changes are not supposed to be done more frequently. Otherwise, it will directly affect the viewership ratings, and fans will lose interest in the show.

Fans Prefer Henry Over Anyone Else

Since the beginning, such a legendary, dangerous, yet caring role has been a fan favorite. After seeing him fit perfectly in this role, they have decided to see him as the Witcher. They don’t want anyone else playing that role, but the makers and Henry have not come to any mutual agreement. Hence fans should try to accept the inevitable. Let’s see how the upcoming seasons of Witcher do with new lead actor Liam Hemsworth playing the role of The Witcher.