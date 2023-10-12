Nigeria’s John Wick: The Black Book Movie on Netflix

A recent Netflix Nigerian release, The Black Book – seems like Nigeria’s own John Wick has made the headlines with their similarities and the tremendous jobs the director has done.

The film is about the crime-fighting story of a former hitman who somehow returns to the world of criminals. The lead character will remind fans of another hitman, who has been the favorite one of all the fans – John Wick. The reference came originally from a Nigerian newspaper, Premium Times, when they referred the lead character to Hollywood’s John Wick.

Nigerian Version of John Wick

The film Black Book is written, directed, and produced by Editi Effiong. Along with Editi, Bunmi Ajakaiye also happens to co-write the film. It stars Rickard Mofe-Damijo, Sam Dede, Ade Laoye, Ireti Doyle, Shaffy Bello, and some additional cast members.

Richard Mode-Damijo plays the lead role of Paul Edima. Ade Laoye plays Vic Kalu, and Alex Usifo is General Issa. The storyline starts with the kidnapping and killing of a husband and a child. It was because the husband – a father- would unravel corruption secrets in the government.

The Black Book is Africa’s biggest ever film on Netflix. ~17m views since release! Top 10 in 69 countries. Never in my life did I think this could happen. Thank you so much to everyone who watched, shared, talked about. Thank you, my amazing cast and crew. Thank you!!! pic.twitter.com/4awXjJKw34 — Editi Effiòng (@EditiEffiong) October 3, 2023

To stop that from happening, he was killed off, and it was then pinned on an innocent individual, Damilola Edima, played by Olumide Oworu – who happens to be the son of Paul Edima. He used to be a member of the gang, but not presently.

After his son was wrongfully pinned for someone’ murder, he goes on a killing spree and takes revenge on the responsible gang member. So, this is why, even years after his retirement, he – the Nigerian John Wick returns to the underworld to kill some specific gang members and help his son get him out of the falsely accused charges.

Makers of the Film

The musical tracks are from Kulanen Okyo. The associated production company is Anakle Films, and the country of Origin is Nigeria. As discussed earlier, Editi Effiong has put on multiple hats, including Director, Writer, and Producer for the film The Black Book.

Netflix Upcoming October 2023 Releases

If you have been watching the latest releases on Netflix, you must be waiting for upcoming releases on the platform. Here is a glimpse of some of the most awaited ventures from Netflix for October 2023: The Devil on Trial, I Woke Up a Vampire, Bebefinn Season 2, Doona, Elite Season 7, Surviving Paradise, Burning Betrayal, and many more.