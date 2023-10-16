Painkiller Season 2 Release Date, Cast, Storyline, Trailer, and Everything

We, Cinephiles, have already streamed thousands of crime, mystery, and thriller drama series and enjoyed them a lot. But recently, the OTT giant Netflix has dropped another crime, thriller, and mystery drama series that has left many viewers speechless. On August 10, 2023, Netflix released Painkiller Season 1.



Within a week, the first season received good responses from the audience and reviewers. Not only that, but the show has also gathered 7.5/10 ratings on the IMDb platform, which is more than enough for a series to renew for a second season.

In the below section, we have compiled all the latest information that you want to know about the Painkiller Season 2. Whether the Painkiller Season 2 be renewed for a second season? Who will be the cast members for the upcoming season of the Painkiller? Questions like this will be addressed in this article. So, without spending too much time, let’s get started.

Painkiller Season 2 Release Date

The show makers Micah Fitzerman-Blue and Noah Harpster have recently released the first seasons of the Painkiller series, and fans eagerly await the show’s renewal for a second season.

However, a show’s renewal for an upcoming season often depends on the previous releases’ popularity, success, and audience approval. In that response, the Painkiller Season 1 has received positive reviews from the audience and critics. Therefore, we can assume that makers will drop a second run of the Painkiller series.

Further ahead, the first season of the Painkiller series premiered on August 10, 2023, and it’s been just a few days, but fans still expect the second season. According to some sources, the show will be released by the end of 2024 or in the first half of 2025, as the production of a play usually takes a year. Therefore, we can assume that Painkiller Season 2 will likely be released by the end of 2024 or in the first half of 2025.

Painkiller Season 2 Plot Synopsis – Spoilers Ahead

As mentioned, Painkiller is an American drama series created and produced by Noah Harpster and Micah Fitzerman-Blue for Netflix. The plot of the first season of Painkiller was adapted from Patrick Radden Keefe’s “Empire of Pain: The Secret History of the Sackler Dynasty.”



The storyline of The Painkiller season 1 revolves around one of the deadliest, the Opioid Crisis. According to the official reports, approximately 600,000 people died from drug over-consumption.

Here, the show’s plot revolves around characters like Edie Flowers, Richard Sackler, an American billionaire and the owner of Purdue Pharma, Raymond Sackler, and many others. The Sackler family is still considered the most evil family in the United States.

The first episode of Painkiller Season 1 starts with a physician who prescribes OxyContin to one of his patients so that he can get relief from the pain. If you are unaware of OxyContin, let me tell you that this medicine is only suggested by qualified medical seniors. Due to its highly addictive nature, OxyContin is also called a ‘Drug.’

Later, Arthur Sackler, a psychiatrist and Richard’s uncle was accused of selling OxyContin, and the motive behind such a move was to increase his company’s profits.

Long story short, as the general public and media learned about such mishappenings, they pressured Purdue Pharma, an American pharma company that Sackler’s family owned. Eventually, everything messed up in a chaotic manner, and in the end, Richard Sackler was named ‘The Worst Drug Dealer in American History.’

Painkiller Season 2 Cast Members List

Since the show makers, Micah Fitzerman-Blue and Noah Harpster, released the first installment of the Painkiller series, many fans have been looking for the complete list of cast members for the upcoming season.



But for now, the creators have not shared the official list of cast members of Painkiller Season 2; therefore, we have added a complete list of featured artists from the previous seasons.

Uzo Aduba as Edie Flowers

Clark Gregg as Arthur Sackler

Sam Anderson as Raymond Sackler

Matthew Broderick as Richard Sackler

Taylor Kitsch as Glen Kryger

John Ales as Gregory Fitzgibbons

Tyler Ritter as John L. Brownlee

Carolina Bartczak as Lily Kryger

John Murphy as Michael Friedman

Dina Shihabi as Britt

John Rothman as Mortimer Sackler

Noah Harpster as Curtis Wright

Ron Lea as Bill Havens

Jack Mulhern as Tyler Kryger

West Duchovny as Shannon Schaeffer

Ana Cruz Kayne as Brianna Ortiz

Apart from the cast mentioned above, we can expect that makers will add more characters in the second run.

Painkiller Season 2 Episode Title List

Since the showmakers have not shared the official release date and list of episodes for Painkiller Season 2, here we have added a complete list of episode headings of the first season; it will help you stream the whole season effortlessly.

Painkiller Season 1 Episode 01 – The One to Start With, The One to Stay With

Painkiller Season 1 Episode 02 – Jesus Gave Me Water

Painkiller Season 1 Episode 03 – Blizzard of The Century

Painkiller Season 1 Episode 04 – Is Believed

Painkiller Season 1 Episode 05 – Hot! Hot! Hot!

Painkiller Season 1 Episode 06 – What’s in a Name?

Where to Watch Painkiller Season 2?

Micah Fitzerman-Blue and Noah Harpster’s most famous creation, The Painkiller, is considered a complete package of historical and thriller pharma drama. The fans eagerly await the show’s renewal for a second season.

Painkiller is now streaming!https://t.co/tn8VQGthbj — Netflix Tudum (@NetflixTudum) August 10, 2023

However, If you haven’t watched the previous seasons of the Painkiller series or you have recently discovered this Netflix series and are looking for the available platform to stream the first season of Painkiller, then head to Netflix and watch all the episodes of Painkiller Season 1.

Moreover, if there is a second season of the Painkiller series, it will be released on the same platform. Until then, enjoy the first season of the Painkiller series on Netflix.

How Many Episodes Will Be There In Painkiller Season 2?

The number of episodes of a show or series often depends upon the show’s screenwriting, drama genre, and concept. It may vary from season to season or show to show.



However, looking at the previous season of the Painkiller series, we can observe that the first season premiered with six episodes. Therefore, the upcoming season of Painkiller will also be released with six to eight episodes.

Painkiller Season 2 Makers Team

We can not conclude this article without mentioning the due credits of the production team members. A show could only get the desired results with a well-experienced team of writers, directors, and producers.

Painkiller is an American drama series, and the first season’s plot was adopted from ‘Empire of Pain: The Secret History of The Sackler Dynasty.’ which was initially created by Patrick Radden Keefe.

Painkiller — a scripted dramatic series about some of the origins of America's opioid crisis — premieres in 12 hours pic.twitter.com/VzZhH8sW2z — Netflix (@netflix) August 9, 2023

In addition to that, the storyline of the Painkiller drama series is also loosely based on Barry Meier’s Pain Killer: An Empire of Deceit and the Origin of America’s Opioid Epidemic. Later, the show was created and developed by famous American screenwriter, director, and producer Micah Fitzerman-Blue and Noah Harpster.

Apart from that, Peter Berg directed the show, and creators like Micha Fitzerman-Blue and Noah Harpster served as the executive producers, along with Eric Newman and Alex Gibney.

Painkiller Season 2 Official Trailer Release

Uzo Aduba and Matthew Broderick’s Painkiller is one of the most anticipated drama series. Since the show premiered on Netflix on August 10, 2023, fans are looking for the second season.

Unfortunately, when writing this article, the show makers did not share the official trailer for the Painkiller Season 2. And it is evident because it’s been just a few weeks since the makers launched the first season of the Painkiller series.

However, we have added an official trailer link for the Painkiller Season 1 here. So, if you haven’t watched the first season, click on the link above to watch the Painkiller Season 1 official trailer. Furtherahead, if and when the show makers release the official trailer for Painkiller Season 2, we will update it here.

Final Thoughts

Finally, here we are after this article, and now you have all the latest information about the Painkiller Season 2. As the showmakers have recently released the first season of the Painkiller series, it’s too early to decide whether the show will return for a second season or fans must settle with only one season.

Still, there are some chances that makers will release a second run of the Painkiller series, but nothing has been confirmed yet. But don’t worry; as soon as we receive the official confirmation from the show makers, we will update you with the latest information. Until then, enjoy the first release of the Painkiller series. Check out our other articles for more information about your favorite shows.