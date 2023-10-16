Thalapathy Vijay a.k.a. Leo First Day First Show Tickets Out Now: Fans Went Crazy

The upcoming movie Leo is one of the most awaited films from the South film industry, and fans have eagerly waited to book the first day of the first show tickets. For those fans, the wait is finally over, as they can head to their nearest cinema hall or book Leo tickets online from today!

Let’s discuss more about this upcoming Telugu movie, Leo, starring Thalapathy Vijay.

Leo Booking Opens

Leo is all set to release on 19th October 2023, and advance bookings are open now. Fans from across the country have started to book their tickets for the first day of Leo. It will be released in two formats, including Standard and IMAX.

Tickets can be booked via the cinema hall ticket counters and online platforms.

Powerful Cast Members

The leading cast members of the movie Leo include Tamil superstar Talapathy Vijay, Sanjay Dutt, Trisha, Arjun, and more. Sanjay Dutt is also a leading name in the Bollywood film industry.

Along with that, the maker’s team is also quite brilliant. Lokesh Kanagaraj directed the movie Leo. The producers include Jagadish Palanisamy and S. S. Lalit Kumar.

Talapathy Vijay – Tamil Super Star

Many stars from the Tamil film industry have become famous and even have millions of fans worldwide. This is mainly due to their widely popular roles in various kinds of films from the industry. Also, many stars from different industries are experimenting with different roles in other industries.

Similarly, this will be Sanjay Dutt’s Bollywood debut with the movie Leo. Talking about the lead female lead, Trisha will reunite with actor Vijay after 14 years on screen. Their last film together was Kuruvi, which was released in 2008.

Actor Vijay – Joseph Vijay Chandrasekhar is one of the highest-paid actors in the country. Not just that, he has appeared seven times on the list of 100 celebrities of Forbes. He is often referred to as Thalapthy, i.e., Commander, and that name has stuck with him for a long time.

Recently, he has become the highest-paid actor in India and one of the top actors worldwide with all his movies.

Leo Movie

The film is doing quite well and is expected to make much more than its original budget, i.e., ₹250–300. Have you already booked your ticket yet? If not, what are you waiting for?