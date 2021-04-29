Super Singer Vote Season 8: Online Voting, Results, Vijay Tv, Contestants

The popular tv show named Super Singer is now back with the new season. It is the 8th season of the television show Super Singer.

The show Super Singer was supposed to sponsor by Airtel, but now, the show is sponsored by Nippon Paints.

The television show Super Singer is airing on the Star Vijay TV channel. It is the platform where talented people can show their talent and achieve their dreams.

Super Singer Vote Season 8: Online Voting

It is the best platform to showcase your talent in front of the judges and audience. In the show Super Singer, the judges include talented and experienced singers as well as music directors. Let’s get the complete details about the television show Super Singer Season 8.

The process to vote for your favorite contestant in the show Super Singer Season 8 will start from the second week. It will be an online process. We have mentioned the steps to vote for your favorite contestant of Super Singer Season 8.

Super Singer Season 8 was premiered on 24th January 2021. The show arrives on Vijay TV at 8 PM on weekends. There are four judges in the show Super Singer Season 8.

It includes P. Unnikrishnan, Benny Dayal, Anuradha Sriram, and Shwetha Mohan. These are the main four judges in the show Super Singer Season 8.

The television show Super Singer Season 8 aires between 8 PM to 9 PM. You can watch the show Super Singer Season 8 on Weekends only. Maybe you can see the repeat telecast of the show Super Singer Season 8, but it seems that there is no perfect timing of it.

Super Singer Season 8 Voting:

The voting line of Super Singer Season 8 will open on Sunday at sharp 08:30 PM and it will be closed on Tuesday at sharp 12:00 PM.

So, if you want to vote for your favorite contestant, you will have to follow the timelines. You can do a maximum of 50 votes per day. So, there are three days to vote for the contestant.

So, you can vote for a maximum of 150. We have also mentioned the steps to vote your favorite contestant for the show Super Singer Season 8 below.

Steps to Vote:

There are many methods for voting the contestant of Super Singer Season 8. The show Super Singer Season 8 is now dependent on the audience.

The audience will choose that who will stay and who will leave. Whoever gets minimum votes will get evicted from the show Super Singer Season 8.

You can vote for your favorite contestant through SMS voting and Missed Call voting also. You can also vote using your Gmail id.

To vote for your favorite contestant, you will need to sign in to your Gmail account. After that, you can search, Super Singer Season 8 voting. Select your favorite contestant from the list. After the selection, click on the submit button.

Super Singer Season 8 Results:

The result of the show Super Singer Season 8 will be displayed soon.

Visit this website daily to read the latest updates and news, and do not forget to add a bookmark to this website. Stay tuned for the next update.