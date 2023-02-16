Queen of the South Season 6 Release Date, Cast, Plot – What We Know So Far

Queen of the South is an American crime and drama tv series. It has received a good response from the audience.

The series Queen of the South has received 8 out of 10 on IMDb. It is full of action, thriller crime, and drama. Read the complete article to get all the details about the sixth season of the series Queen of the South.

Queen of the South Season 6:

The series Queen of the South is not renewed yet for the sixth season. It seems that Queen of the South Season 6 will soon be announced.

In the series Queen of the South, Teresa flees Mexico just after her drug-runner boyfriend gets killed. Settling in Dallas she looks to become the reigning drug smuggler of the country as well as to avenge the murder of her lover.

The series Queen of the South was created by M.A. Fortin and Joshua John Miller. It stars Alice Braga, Peter Gadiot, and Hemky Madera.

The series Queen of the South is based on a Spanish telenovela named La Reina del Sur by Arturo Perez-Reverte. It was executively produced by David Friendly, Scott Rosenbaum, M.A. Fortin, Joshua John Miller, Dailyn Rodriguez, Benjamin Daniel Lobato, and Alice Braga.

It was produced by Robert J. Wilson, Lorenzo O’Brien, Matthew J. Lieberman, and Judd Rea. The length of each episode of the series Queen of the South ranges from 38 to 45 minutes.

It was made under Frequency Films, Friendly Films, Skeeter Rosenbaum Productions, Fox 21 Television Studios, 20th Television, Universal Cable Productions, and Universal Content Productions.

NBCUniversal Television Distribution and 20th Century Studios Home Entertainment distributed the series Queen of the South. The series Queen of the South has arrived on USA Network.

The series Queen of the South Season 1 to Season 4 includes 13 episodes each. The fifth season of the series Queen of the South includes a total of ten episodes titled Ghosts, I’ll Take Manhattan, Don’t Lose Your Head, The Situation, More Money More Problems, Silver or Lead, The Fox in Chicken Coop, Everything I Touch, Bulletproof, and The End.

The series Queen of the South was directed by Eduardo Sanchez, David Boyd, Ben Hernandez Bray, David Rodriguez, Rebecca Rodriguez, Matthew Penn, Scott Peters, Nick Copus, Laura Belsey, etc.

If we get any other news or update about the sixth season of the series Queen of the South, we will add it here. So, make sure you check out this website frequently. Let’s see the cast of the sixth season of the series Queen of the South.

Queen of the South Season 6 Cast:

Find the expected cast of Queen of the South Season 6 below.

Alice Braga as Teresa Mendoza Peter Gadiot as James Valdez Veronica Falcon as Dona Camila Vargas Hemky Madera as Pote Galvez Justina Machado as Brenda Parra Gerardo Taracena as Cesar – Batman – Guemes Joaquim de Almeida as Don Epifanio Vargas Jon-Michael Ecker as Raymundo – Guero – Davila Nick Sagar as DEA agent Alonzo Loya Yancey Arias as Alberto Cortez Idalia Valles as Isabela Vargas Alfonso Herrera as Javier Jimenez David Andrews as Judge Cecil Lafayette Molly Burnett as Kelly Anne Van Awken Joseph T. Campos as Boaz Jimenez Mark Consuelos as Teo Aljarafe Rafael Amaya as Aurelio Casillas Nikki Dixon as DEA Agent Valerie Postak Michel Duval as Enrique – Kique – Jimenez Ryan O’Nan as King George Jamie Hector as Devon Finch Alimi Ballard as Marcel Dumas Chris Greene as Bobby Leroux Vera Cherny as Oksana Volkova Alejandro Barrios as Chicho Felipe Barrientos as The Charger Cory Hart as Detective Randall Greene Donald Paul as Cedric Pasha Lychnikoff as Kostya Eve Harlow as Samara Volkova

Let’s see the review of the fifth season of the series Queen of the South.

Queen of the South Season 5 Review:

Queen of the South Season 5 got positive reviews from critics. We expect that the sixth season of the series Queen of the South will also receive a great response from the audience.

At the end of the fifth season of the series Queen of the South, we have seen that Teresa tries to expand her operation in Europe at a time when putting the lives of everyone including hers at risk.

After that, Boaz takes George out as part of a sinister plan. Later, Boaz begins a war against the cartel of Teresa on the eve of her first steps as a legitimate business owner.

On the other hand, Dumas leaves the narcos business. Later, Kelly Anne gets kidnapped. After that, Teresa tries to save Kelly Anne at the expense of her business but hits a snag.

Later, Devon appears with the demands of Teresa as well as James and also shatters the dreams of Teresa of a legitimate future.

At the time when Kelly Anne and Pote adapt to suburban life, James as well as Teresa eliminate Kostya in NYC as well as arrive clean about their feelings for each other.

After that, the couple makes a plan to leave the narco business as well as deceive Devon Finch. Later, James, Pote, and Kelly Anne try to escape Devon Finch as well as Boaz at the time Pote gets arrested and also sent to prison.

After a time jump of four years at the time when Pote gets released as well as has taken vengeance on Boaz, the fate of the Queen, as well as her family, gets revealed. Let’s see what happens next.

Maybe the story of the fifth season of the series Queen of the South will be continued in the sixth season of the series Queen of the South.

If we get any update about the plot of the sixth season of the series Queen of the South, we will update it here. Let’s talk about the release date of the sixth season of the series Queen of the South.

Queen of the South Season 6 Release Date:

The release date of Queen of the South Season 6 is not declared yet. It seems that it will soon be declared.

Thank you for coming along for the ride with us these past five seasons. Long live #QueenFamilia. 👑 pic.twitter.com/EZ4jic321z — Queen of the South (@QueenOnUSA) June 23, 2021

We can expect Queen of the South Season 6 in late 2022. Maybe it will arrive on USA Network. Let’s see what happens next.

The first season of the series Queen of the South was aired from 23rd June 2016 to 15th September 2016. The second season of the series Queen of the South was aired from 8th June 2017 to 31st August 2017.

The third season of the series Queen of the South was aired from 21st June 2018 to 13th September 2018. The fourth season of the series Queen of the South was aired from 6th June 2019 to 29th August 2019.

The fifth season of the series Queen of the South was aired from 7th April 2021 to 9th June 2021.

If we get any update or news about the release date of the sixth season of the series Queen of the South, we will update it here. Let’s watch the trailer of the sixth season of the series Queen of the South.

Queen of the South Season 6 Trailer:

The trailer of Queen of the South Season 6 is not released yet. It seems that it will soon be released after the confirmation of the sixth season of the series Queen of the South.

Let’s watch the trailer of the fifth season of the series Queen of the South. Watch it below.

