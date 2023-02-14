What to watch this Weekend? Grace and Frankie, Ozark Finale, Shining Girls, Dynasty, and More.

After a hectic routine throughout the entire week, everyone eagerly waits for the weekend to just sit back and relax while watching the latest series episodes on Netflix and many other streaming platforms. So what are you planning to watch for the upcoming weekend? We might have a few of the most recent releases from Netflix along with some other platforms.

What to watch this weekend?:

Netflix will be releasing Grace, Frankie, and Byrdes whereas Prime Video is going to release their most awaited Undone Season 2. Apple TV+ is just about to release Shining Girls. Which one of these is your favorite?

Season Finale of Grace and Frankie on Netflix:

Grace and Frankie Season 7 Part 2 premier is about to be released with 12 final episodes, which Netflix fans have been quite patiently waiting for.

Ozark Season Finale Towards its End on Netflix:

Ozark Season 4 Part 2 will premiere this weekend with their long-awaited final seven episodes. Ozark fans are absolutely impatient for the finale series episodes to be released this weekend.

The Mystery of Marilyn Monroe on Netflix

The iconic Marilyn Monroe’s unheard tapes will be released on Netflix as The Mystery of Marilyn Monroe: The Unheard Tapes which almost everyone has been quite eagerly waiting for. These tapes are supposed to be sharing various unknown facts and stories about the stunning life she lived.

Undone Season 2 on Prime Video:

Undone Season 2 all the eight episodes will be released this weekend by Prime Video. The second season of Undone is all about Becca and Alma and their complicated network of motivations as well as unforgettable memories. All these things indicated who they have become now and what they have gone through.

Dynasty Latest Episode on The CW:

Who doesn’t love iconic character Fallon Carrington and her father Blake, well everyone does! In the latest Dynasty Season 5 Episode 9, which will be released on 29th April 2022 – there is so much stuff happening, with everyone.

Fallon is going to get some bad news like all this was not enough. Blake and Cristal are all set to attend Blake’s Yale Reunion where he is going to run into a former classmate of his, Sonya (Daphne Zuniga) and we will see how sparks go off between Sonya and our beloved Mrs. Blake Carrington.

While all this is happening, Alexis launches her “Miracle Cream” so we will see how the launch goes. On the other hand, Amanda is quite suspicious of Charlie, so there’s that.