Fantasy Island Season 2 News for Fans, When will the second season premiere?

There will be a Fantasy Island Season 2 and soon fans will get it! Since the first season’s release, fans have been waiting for their favorite show’s next season.

Now, the wait is almost over and soon they will see all their favorite characters from Fantasy Island. Not just that, there will be some new faces added to the second season.

Fantasy Island Season 2 Release Date:

Roselyn Sanchez, the actress who plays one of the leading roles on the show, recently shared some details related to the release of the second season.

In a video, she talked about how fans have been asking about the second season release now and then. For that, she revealed some very interesting things, and fans are going to enjoy this.

Roselyn, in Spanish, said that Fantasy Island Season 2 is going to be released soon. She also said that the second season will premier by the First Week of January 2023. Hence just a few weeks to go until the release!

Such amazing news is going to make the day for all the fans! Now, no more waiting as only a few weeks is there until the release.

Fantasy Island Cast Members

Roselyn Sánchez as Elena Roarke

Kiara Barnes as Ruby Akuda

John Gabriel Rodriquez as Javier

Alexa Mansour as Unknown Role

Bellamy Young as Christine Collins

Odette Annable as Daphne

Dave Annable as Zev

Daphne Zuniga as Margot

Josie Bissett as Camille

Laura Leighton as Nettie

Leslie Jordan as Jasper

Confirmed Cast for Fantasy Island Season 2

We can be sure about the main characters that they will surely be in the second season. Hence we are going to see Elena Roarke played by Roselyn Sanchez in the leading role.

Along with her, we will also see Ruby Okoro played by Kiara Barnes who is Elena’s assistant. Also, there will be Javier, the pilot played d by John Gabriel Rodriguez.

New Cast Members for Season 2:

Along with some of the original cast members, the makers are getting some new faces added to the cast. There are rumors about some popular tv actors who might or might not be playing interesting roles in the second season.

Rumored new cast members include Robe Lowe along with Ronen Rubinstein. They might be added as the potential crew for Elena’s team of guests. Let’s wait for some confirmation and then we will get to know more about new cast members.