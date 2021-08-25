Betty TV Series Canceled After Two Seasons by HBO

Betty is an American television series. The series Betty was canceled after its two seasons by HBO. It was canceled in August 2021.

The series Betty has received a great response from the audience. The series Betty got 6.9 out of 10 on IMDb. Let’s get all the details about the series Betty.

Betty:

Betty is a teen comedy series. Crystal Moselle created the series, Betty. The series Betty is based on 2018’s film named Skate Kitchen.

Crystal Moselle directed the series, Betty. The series Betty was nominated for Gotham Independent Film Awards in 2020.

The series Betty was shot in New York City. The series Betty has no sets. The second season of the series, Betty, was confirmed in June 2020.

There are a total of two seasons in the series Betty. Both seasons of the series Betty contains six episodes each. Each episode of the series Betty contains a unique title.

Britta Lundin, Lizzie Nastro, Izabella Tzenkova, Ben Snyder, and Naima Ramos-Chapman produced the series, Betty. It was edited by Nico Leunen and Thomas Pooters.

Moviesda 2021

Tubidy MP3 & Video Download

TamilRockers

movierulz

Moviesda

Moviezwap

fmoviesf.co

Each episode’s length of the series Betty varies between 29 to 31 minutes. The series Betty was broadcast on HBO.

The series Betty follows the story of a diverse group of young women. They navigate their lives with a predominantly male-oriented world of skateboarding.

If we get any other update about the series Betty, we will update it here. Let’s talk about the cast of the series Betty.

Betty Cast:

See the cast of the series Betty below.

Dede Lovelace as Janay Nina Moran as Kirt Rachelle Vinberg as Camille Kabrina Adams as Honeybear Ajani Russell as Indigo Caleb Eberhardt as Donald Edmund Donovan as Bambi Katerina Tannenbaum as Ash Reza Nader as Farouk Alexander Cooper as Charlie CJ Ortiz as Luis Brenn Lorenzo as Ceila Jules Lorenzo as Philip Raekwon Haynes as Philip Karim Callender Abdul as Dante Noa Fisher as Peachy Kai Espion Monroe as Kai Lil Dre as Tai

Let’s talk about the release date of the series Betty.

Betty Release Date:

The first season of the series Betty was aired between 1st May 2020 to 5th June 2020. The second season of the series Betty was aired between 11th June 2021 to 16th July 2021.

The series Betty was canceled after its two seasons on 24th August 2021 by HBO. If we get any other update about it, we will add it here. Let’s watch the trailer of the series Betty.

Betty Trailer:

Find the trailer of the second season of the series Betty below. It was released by HBO on 2nd July 2021. Let’s watch it.

Visit this website daily to read the latest updates and news, and do not forget to add a bookmark to this website. Stay tuned for the next update.