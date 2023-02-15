Promised Land Season 2 Release Date, Cast, Plot – What We Know So Far

Promised Land is an American family drama tv series. The series Promised Land has received an average response from the audience. It has received 5.9 out of 10 on IMDb.

The series is full of drama. Read the complete article to get all the details about the second season of the series Promised Land.

Promised Land Season 2:

Promised Land is an epic, generation-spanning drama about two Latino families vying for wealth as well as power in the Sonoma Valley of California.

The series Promised Land stars John Ortis, Cecilia Suarez, Augusto Aguilera, Christina Ochoa, Mariel Molino, Tonatiuh, Andres Velez, Katya Martin, Rolando Chusan, and Bellamy Young.

The series Promised Land was created by Matt Lopez. It was directed by Michael Cuesta, Edward Ornelas, and Lily Mariye. It was written by Matt Lopez.

The first season of the series Promised Land includes a total of four episodes titled A Place Called Heritage, La Madrugada – Day Break, La Lucha – The Struggle, and El Regalo – The Gift.

No announcement has been made about the number of episodes in the second season of the series Promised Land. We expect that the second season of the series Promised Land will also include a total of four episodes. Let’s see what happens next.

If we get any update about the number of episodes in the second season of the series Promised Land, we will add it here.

The series Promised Land was executively produced by Michael Cuesta, Maggie Malina, Adam Kolbrenner, and Matt Lopez.

It was produced by John LaBrucherie, Joe DeOliveira, and P. Todd Coe. The running time of each episode of the series Promised Land ranges around 43 minutes.

The series Promised Land was made under Neptune Way, Lit Entertainment, Little Mountain Films, and ABC Signature. The series Promised Land has arrived on ABC. Let’s see if the second season of the series Promised Land is announced or not.

Promised Land Season 2: Announced or Not?

Promised Land Season 2 is not announced yet. We expect that it will soon be announced after the completion of the first season of the series Promised Land.

The first season of the series Promised Land is currently airing on 24th January 2022 on ABC. There is a huge chance of the announcement of the second season of the series Promised Land, we will add it here.

If we get any other news or update about the second season of the series Promised Land, we will add it here. So, make sure you visit this website regularly. Let’s talk about the cast of the second season of the series Promised Land.

Promised Land Season 2 Cast:

See the expected cast of Promised Land Season 2 below.

John Ortiz as Joe Sandoval Cecilia Suarez as Lettie Sandoval Augusto Aguilera as Mateo Flores Christina Ochoa as Veronica Sandoval Mariel Molino as Carmen Sandoval Tonatiuh as Antonio Sandoval Andres Velez as Carlos Rincon Katya Martin as Juana Sanchez Rolando Chusan as Billy Rincon Bellamy Young as Margaret Honeycroft Ariana Guerra as Rosa Miguel Angel García as Junior Natalia del Riego as Daniela Yul Vazquez as Father Ramos Tom Amandes as O.M. Honeycroft Kerri Medders as Young Margaret Robert Gatewood as Immigrant Latoya Kaye as Immigrant Woman

Let’s see the review of the first season of the series Promised Land.

Promised Land Season 1 Review:

Promised Land Season 1 got an average response from the audience. We expect that the second season of the series Promised Land will receive a positive response from the audience.

In the recent episode of the first season of the series Promised Land, we have seen that Alliances, as well as loyalties, are tested because Joe Sandoval assesses the future of his family-run Sonoma Valley wine business. Let’s see what happens next.

We expect that the second season of the series Promised Land will start where it is left in the first season of the series Promised Land.

If we get any update or news about the story of the second season of the series Promised Land, we will add it here. Let’s talk about the release date of the second season of the series Promised Land.

Promised Land Season 2 Release Date:

The official release date of Promised Land Season 2 is not declared yet. Maybe it will soon be declared after the confirmation of the second season of the series Promised Land.

https://mobile.twitter.com/PromisedLandABC/status/1488361489480179714?cxt=HHwWhICz3fK43KcpAAAA

We can expect the second season of the series Promised Land somewhere in 2022. Maybe it will arrive on ABC.

The first season of the series Promised Land has started airing on 24th January 2022, and it will be completed on 14th February 2022.

If we get any update about the release date of the second season of the series Promised Land, we will add it here. So, make sure you visit this website regularly. Let’s see the trailer of the second season of the series Promised Land.

Promised Land Season 2 Trailer:

The official trailer of Promised Land Season 2 is not released yet. We expect that it will soon be released after the announcement of the second season of the series Promised Land.

Find the official trailer of the first season of the series Promised Land. It was released by ABC on 12th January 2022. Let’s watch it.

Where to Watch Promised Land Season 2?

The series Promised Land has arrived on ABC. We expect that Promised Land Season 2 will also arrive on ABC. But, the first season of the series Promised Land was released on ABC as well as Hulu, so, we expect that the second season will also arrive on ABC and Hulu. Let’s see what happens next.

Is Promised Land Television Series on Hulu?

Yes, the series Promised Land is about to arrive on Hulu. The series Promised Land is about to stream on Hulu. Let’s see what happens next.

Visit this website regularly to read the latest updates and news, and do not forget to add a bookmark to this website. Stay tuned for the next update.