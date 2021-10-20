Homecoming Season 3 Release Date, Cast, Plot – What We Know So Far

Homecoming is an American psychological thriller tv series. The series Homecoming includes drama, thriller, and mystery.

The series Homecoming has received positive reviews from critics. It has received 7.5 out of 10 on IMDb. Read the complete article to get all the details about the third season of the series Homecoming.

Homecoming Season 3:

Homecoming is an anthology series that centered around the mysterious Geist Group, an unconventional wellness company, as well as their equally unorthodox program, the Homecoming initiative.

The series Homecoming stars Stephan James, Hong Chau, and Bobby Cannavale. It was created by Micah Bloomberg, Sam Esmail, and Eli Horowitz. The series Homecoming is based on Homecoming by Gimlet Media.

The first season of the series Homecoming includes a total of ten episodes titled Mandatory, Pineapple, Optics, Redwood, Helping, Toys, Test, Protocol, Work, and Stop.

The second season of the series Homecoming includes a total of seven episodes titled People, Giant, Previously, Soap, Meters, Needle, and Again.

No announcement has been made about the number of episodes in Homecoming Season 3. If we get any update about the number of episodes in Homecoming Season 3, we will update it here.

The series Homecoming was executively produced by Micah Bloomberg, Eli Horowitz, Sam Esmail, Chad Hamilton, Julia Roberts, Alex Blumberg, Matt Lieber, Chris Giliberti, and Kyle Patrick Alvarez.

It was produced by John G. Lenic and Marc Bienstock. The length of each episode of the series Homecoming varies from 24 to 37 minutes.

The series Homecoming was made under Esmail Corp, Gimlet Pictures, Crocodile, We Here At, Red Om Films, Anonymous Content, Universal Content Productions, and Amazon Studios. The series Homecoming has arrived on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video.

The series Homecoming has received many awards and nominations. It has received Satellite Award. It was nominated for Golden Globe Awards, Dorian Awards, Critics’ Choice Television Awards, American Cinema Editors Eddie Awards, Golden Reel Awards, Primetime Emmy Awards, Black Reel TV Awards, TCA Awards, etc.

The series Homecoming was written by Micah Bloomberg, Eli Horowitz, Cami Delavigne, Shannon Houston, Eric Simonson, David Wiener, Sarah Carbiener, Casallina Cathy Kisakye, Patrick Macmanus, Erica Rosbe, Zachary Wigon, Evan Wright, and Sam Esmail.

The series Homecoming was directed by Sam Esmail and Kyle Patrick Alvarez. If we get any other news or update about the third season of the series Homecoming, we will add it here.

Is Homecoming Season 3 Ended?

The series Homecoming was given an initial series order for two seasons. There is no update about the third season of the series Homecoming.

Both Homecoming Season 1 and Homecoming Season 2 have received a great response from the audience. So, we expect that the third season of the series Homecoming will soon be announced, and it will also receive a good response from the audience. So, let’s see what happens next.

Let’s see the cast of the third season of the series Homecoming.

Homecoming Season 3 Cast:

Find the expected cast of Homecoming Season 3 below.

Julia Roberts as Heidi Bergman Bobby Cannavale as Colin Belfast Stephan James as Walter Cruz Shea Whigham as Thomas Carrasco Alex Karpovsky as Craig Sissy Spacek as Ellen Bergman Janelle Monae as Jacqueline Calico – Alex Eastern Hong Chau as Audrey Temple Chris Cooper as Leonard Geist Joan Cusack as Francine Bunda Ayden Mayeri as Reina Bill Stevenson as Abe Sam Marra as Javen Marianne Jean-Baptiste as Gloria Morisseau Jeremy Allen White as Shrier Alden Ray as Maurice Henri Esteve as Abel Frankie Shaw as Dara Gwen Van Dam as Mrs. Trotter Brooke Bloom as Pam Sydney Poitier Heartsong as Lydia Belfast Jason Rogel as Cory Rafi Gavron as Rainey Jacob Pitts as AJ Lewie Bartone as New Guy Kristof Konrad as Mr. Heidl Fran Kranz as Ron Tyler Ritter as Lane Mary Holland as Wendy Jimmy Bellinger as Chad Christopher Redman as Kyle Johnny Sneed as Dr. Zamani

Lets’ see the review of the second season of the series Homecoming.

Homecoming Season 2 Review:

Homecoming Season 2 has received a good response from the audience. We expect that the third season of the series Homecoming will start where it is left in the second season of the series Homecoming.

At the end of the second season of the series Homecoming, we have seen that Leonard gives his fiery speech where he berates Bunda as well as the DOD.

In between the party, Bunda gives a speech as well as confirms her involvement in the project at the time when celebrating Audrey, who is there with Alex.

But Alex later sees Walter as the server, and also everyone drinks a red liquid, revealed to be the memory-erasing drug.

After that, Alex does not stop Audrey from drinking it, and later, a terrified Audrey looks up to Leonard, saluting her and confirming his involvement in the process.

Later, Audrey collapses not long afterward. Walter and Alex talk, he tells her to leave the party, but after that, she reveals that she is going to stay, just because she knows what it feels like waking up alone.

Walter later drives off with a list of the other Homecoming patients. Let’s see what happens next. Let’s talk about the release date of the third season of the series Homecoming.

Homecoming Season 3 Release Date:

The release date of Homecoming Season 3 is not announced yet. It is because the second season of the series Homecoming is not confirmed yet.

We expect that it will soon be confirmed. We can expect Homecoming Season 3 somewhere in 2022. Maybe it will arrive on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video.

The first season of the series Homecoming was released on 2nd November 2018 on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video.

The second season of the series Homecoming was released on 22nd May 2020 on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video.

If we get any other update about the release date of the third season of the series Homecoming, we will add it here. Let’s watch the trailer of the third season of the series Homecoming.

Homecoming Season 3 Trailer:

The trailer of Homecoming Season 3 is not released yet, because the third season of the series Homecoming is not announced yet.

Let’s watch the official trailer of Homecoming Season 2. It was released on 28th April 2020 by Amazon Prime Video UK.

