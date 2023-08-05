Not Dead Yet Season 2 Release Date, Plot Synopsis, Cast Members, Trailer Updates, Latest Updates 2023, And Everything You Need To Know

Over the past couple of years, several comedy-drama series have been released, and many have received immense love from the audience. Today we have one such comedy-drama series that revolves around a fictional character, Nell Serrano, and her roller-coaster life journey.



Yes! You guessed it right, we are talking about the Not Dead Yet comedy series, released on ABC Networks on February 8, 2023, and fans are waiting for the second season.

In addition to that, Not Dead Yet Season 1 has received 6.9/10 ratings on the IMDb platform. In the below-mentioned sections, we discussed the release date, cast members, a brief story summary, and trailer updates for Not Dead Yet Season 2.

Not Dead Yet Season 2 Release Date

Unarguably, Gina Rodriguez’ Not Dead Yet Season 1 has all the potential to be released for a second run. Initially, the show was run for the first season on ABC networks on February 3, 2023. Within a week or so, the show received a lot of love and support from the audience and viewers. And now, fans eagerly await the second run’s release.

It’s been more than six months, and fans’ excitement for Not Dead Yet Season 2, is at its peak. Several fans are wondering whether there will be a second season or not. So the answer is YES! The showrunners, Johnson and David, have already confirmed that the show will release for a second season.

But when will it be released? So in response to that, makers have yet to share the official release date for Not Dead Yet Season 2. The show may be released in the first quarter of 2024.

Not Dead Yet Season 2 Plot Synopsis – Spoilers Ahead

Recently, many online streaming platforms and networks have released comedy-drama series. Whether it is an action-comedy drama or a sitcom drama, fans have appreciated the art and praised the members’ efforts in the show.



A well-written comedy-drama with a sweet message and a women-centric drama are rare, and when it comes to Not Dead Yet, it provides some quality content to the audience. This sleeper hit of ABC revolves around the life of Nell Serrano and her life journey.

In the beginning, the storyline follows Nell Serrano, an accident-prone American journalist who left her job a few years ago and relocate to the United Kingdom. But later, she returned to the USA and resume her professional life.

On the other hand, Nell is a single woman who constantly tries to rebuild her life. But eventually, she encounters ghosts who advise her on how to take control of her life and build a strong personality.

Gina Rodriguez, a well-known American actress, played the lead character, Nell Serrano. As the story progresses, we are introduced to Sam, Nell’s best friend, and Lexi, Nell’s senior and editor-in-chief at the SoCal Independent.

Last but not least, Not Dead Yet developed a truth to portray new-age challenges and how to come them. Many fans may find this relatable as the storyline touches on everyday topics.

Not Dead Yet Season 2 Cast Members List

The below-mentioned cast members may return for the Not Dead Yet Season 2.

Gina Rodriguez as Nell Serrano

Rick Glassman as Edward

Lauren Ash as Lexi

Hannah Simone as Sam

Joshua Banday as Dennis

Maile Flanagan as Tina

Angela E. Gibbs as Cricket

Jimmy Bellinger as Mason

Mo Collins as Jane Marvel

Martin Mull as Monty

Brittany Snow as Piper

Julia Sweeney as Terri Lawrence

Don Lake as Rand

Ed Begley Jr. as Bill

Paula Pell as Marlena

Tony Plana as Carlos Garza

Telma Hopkins as Susie

Adhir Kalyan as Keith

Ed Weeks as Phillip

Rhea Perlman as Janice

Besides the cast mentioned above, we may also see some new talents in supporting roles in the forthcoming season of Not Dead Yet.

Not Dead Yet Season 2 Episode Title List

Currently, all we have is the renewal status for Not Dead Yet Season 2. The showrunners have yet to disclose the release date for the forthcoming seasons.



Still, here, we have added a complete list of episode titles of the first installment. Check them out.

Not Dead Yet Season 1 Episode 01 – Pilot

Not Dead Yet Season 1 Episode 02 – Not A Tiger Yet

Not Dead Yet Season 1 Episode 03 – Not Out of High School Yet

Not Dead Yet Season 1 Episode 04 – Not Dating Yet

Not Dead Yet Season 1 Episode 05 – Not Moving On Yet

Not Dead Yet Season 1 Episode 06 – Not Ready To Share Yet

Not Dead Yet Season 1 Episode 07 – Not Out of The Game Yet

Not Dead Yet Season 1 Episode 08 – Not Friends Yet

Not Dead Yet Season 1 Episode 09 – Not Scattered Yet

Not Dead Yet Season 1 Episode 10 – Not Well Yet

Not Dead Yet Season 1 Episode 11 – Not Felling It Yet

Not Dead Yet Season 1 Episode 12 – Not A Fairytale Yet

Not Dead Yet Season 1 Episode 13 – Not Just Yet

Where To Watch Not Dead Yet Season 2?

Gina Alexis Rodriguez’s Not Dead Yet is an American drama series perfectly combines situational comedy and the lead character, Nell Serrano, ’s life challenges. The show premiered for the first season on ABC Networks in February 2023.

#NotDeadYet is coming back for Season 2️⃣ pic.twitter.com/Bc7Xc9aycR — Not Dead Yet (@NotDeadYetABC) May 16, 2023

Still, if you are new to the show or yet to watch the Not Dead Yet Season 1, head to the ABC networks and watch all the first season’s episodes. Further ahead, makers have already confirmed the show’s renewal for a second season, so it will release on the same platform when there is a second season.

How Many Episodes Will Be There In Not Dead Yet Season 2?

The number of Not Dead Yet Season 2 episodes is yet to be announced. Moreover, the number of seasons also depends on various factors.



Still, if you are one of those cinephiles eagerly waiting for the latest updates for Not Dead Yet Season 2, we can assume that at least thirteen episodes may be released for the second season.

Not Dead Yet Season 2 Makers Team

Not Dead Yet is an American sitcom drama adapted from Alexandra Potter’s “Confession of a Forty-Something F**k Up.” Later, the show was created and developed by Casey Johnson and David Windsor.

The search for your new favorite comedy is over. Tune in to the two-episode premiere of #NotDeadYet Feb. 8 on ABC and Stream on Hulu! pic.twitter.com/M0F96St9tb — Not Dead Yet (@NotDeadYetABC) December 21, 2022

In addition to that, the creators have also served as the executive producers for Not Dead Yet Season 1. The other executive team includes Joseph McGinty Nichol, Mary Viola, Dean Holland, and the lead actress, Gina Rodriguez.

Apart from them, Mark Schwartzbard, Giovani Lampassi, and Grant Smith have worked as the cinematographers for Not Dead Yet Season 1.

Not Dead Yet Season 2 Latest Updates 2023



Not Dead Yet is an American television series that revolves around a situation comedy drama and a journalist, Nell Serrano (Gina Rodriguez), who move back to LA from London.

Right now, the show runs for only one season, which premiered on ABC Networks on February 8, 2023, and fans eagerly await the second installment.

Me heading into the weekend vs. my coworkers with 👶 pic.twitter.com/eU23eIx1Bz — Not Dead Yet (@NotDeadYetABC) August 4, 2023

Since the show concluded with its thirteenth episode, ‘Not Just Yet.’ many fans have been speculating about its renewal for a second run.

Fans of this hit web series will be delighted to know that Nell Serrano will return for the second installment. However, the official release date is yet to be announced. Once we get the confirmed release date for Not Dead Yet, we will update it here.

Not Dead Yet Season 2 Trailer Release

Despite the fact that the show makers Casey Johnson and David Windsor and the streaming platform ABC networks have annouced the renewal for the second season, we have yet to receive the official trailer.

However, it is unsurprising that the first season recently premiered on February 8, 2023. So the official trailer may take some time to be released for season 2.

However, we have added the official trailer link for Not Dead Yet Season 1. Click on the above link, and watch the Not Dead Yet Season 1 official trailer. Moreover, we will add the updated trailer once the showrunners release it.

Final Thoughts

Finally, you have all the latest Not Dead Yet Season 2 release date updates. Gina Rodriguez’s character Nell Serrano her life journey, along with unexpected twists and turns, makes the show worth watching.

However, since the showrunners have yet to share the official release date for the upcoming season, we can expect it to be released in 2024. Due to the writer’s strike, we may see further delays in the production phase.

But you don’t need to worry about the show’s latest updates. We will update this article to provide you with all the latest information. So visit our website regularly and comment down your thought, opinions, and suggestions; thank you.