Love To Hate You Season 2 Release Date, Storyline, Spoilers, Cast, Trailer, Latest Updates 2023, And Everything You Need to Know 

Love To Hate You Season 2 Release Date, Storyline, Spoilers, Cast, Trailer, and Everything You Need to Know

In recent years, South Korea has provided some of the most beautiful movies, web series, and television shows. Many people often check for the latest updates about Korean dramas. We are back with the South Korean drama series, ‘Love To Hate You.’

Netflix’s latest release, Love To Hate You, is a South Korean romantic comedy-drama series written and developed by Choi Soo-young. Also, the series includes South Korean actors and actresses such as Kim Ok-Vin, Teo Yoo, Kim Ji-hoon, and more.



In addition, Love To Hate You Season 1 has received 7.9 ratings out of 10 on the IMDb platform. The series ran only one season and aired on Netflix on February 10, 2023. But the fans have already started speculating about Love To Hate You Season 2.

If you are one of those who couldn’t control their eagerness to know about the Love To Hate You renewal status, this article will serve all your purposes. Here, you will see the Love To Hate You Season 2 release date, storyline, cast, spoilers, etc.

Love To Hate You Season 2 Release Date

The South Korean entertainment industry experiments with many things, especially movies, television series, and shows. However, the rom-com drama category has a separate fan base worldwide.

Love To Hate You is one of the best romantic comedy series released on Netflix on February 10, 2023. Within a few weeks of release, it started receiving love from all over the globe, and as usual, fans started demanding the second installment of Love To Hate You.

Unfortunately, the creators have not said a word regarding Love To Hate You Season 2. But as a fan, we can only watch the first season of Love To Hate You sereis. The renewal of the series depends upon its popularity and fans’ approval. Love To Hate You Season 1 will get the desired results, and the showrunners will announce the second installment of the series in the near future.

Love To Hate You Season 2 Storyline Recap – Spoilers Ahead

Choi Soo-young and Kim Jung-Kwon’s latest Netflix series, Love To Hate You Season 1, is the complete package of love, romance, rivalries, and comedy. The storyline revolves around Yeo Mi-ran (Kim Ok-Vin), a new attorney at Gilmu, and Nam Kang-ho (Teo Yoo), a Korean actor.



On the one hand, Yeo Mi-ran is portrayed as a girl who always wants to win against men and doesn’t want to compromise her life, and on the other hand, Nam Kang-ho is displayed as an actor who has suspicious thoughts about every girl he meets.

Now, you may wonder how they will fall in love with each other. So that’s the catch. As the story progresses, both realize they care about each other regardless of their clashes. Besides the lead characters, Love To Hate You Season 1 has also featured talented actors and actresses. In the following section, we have provided a list of cast members and trailer updates.

Love To Hate You Season 2 Cast Members

At the time of writing this blog post, no official list is available for the cast member for Love To Hate You Season 2. However, the showrunners have done a great job while casting for Love To Hate You Season 1.



If and when the makers unveil the release dates and cast members list, the following actors and actresses will return for the second season of Love To Hate You. In addition to that, we also see some new talents in Love To Hate You Season 2.

Kim Ok-vin as Yeo Mi-ran

Go Won-hee as Shin Na-eun

Kim Ji-hoon as Do Won-jun

Teo Yoo as Nam Kang-ho

Kim Sung-ryung as Choi Soo-jin

Lee Joo-bin as Oh Se-na

Kim Ye-ryeong as Kim Eun-hee

Song Ji-woo as Hwang Ji-ye

Choi Yoon-so as Grace

Jo Seung-hee as Kim Ji-woo

Han Seo-jun as Yoon Sang-seop

Jeon Shin-hwan as Lee Jin-seo

Where To Watch Love To Hate You Season 2

Love To Hate You Season 1 is a South Korean romantic comedy-drama series. The romance revolves around Yeo Mi-ran, a new layer at Gilmu, and Nam Kang-Ho, a renowned Korean actor. On February 10, 2023, Netflix dropped the first season of Love To Hate You, and the audience appreciated the overall storyline and concept.

However, if you haven’t seen the first season yet, stream it on Netflix. You can watch all the episodes of Love To Hate You on Netflix.

Love To Hate You Season 1 Episode List

Here is the list of episodes of Love To Hate You Season 1

Love To Hate You Season 1 Episode 01 – ‘Bad Girl’

Love To Hate You Season 1 Episode 02 – ‘Bad Boy’

Love To Hate You Season 1 Episode 03 – ‘Nice Guys Get Pass, Bad Boys Have It Coming’

Love To Hate You Season 1 Episode 04 – ‘You Are Not What I Expected.’

Love To Hate You Season 1 Episode 05 – ‘Love Is Just Experiment, Life is The Real Thing’

Love To Hate You Season 1 Episode 06 – Femme Fatale vs Homme Fatale’

Love To Hate You Season 1 Episode 07 – ‘Trigonometry; The Love Triangle Edition’

Love To Hate You Season 1 Episode 08 – ‘The Way You Change Me’

Love To Hate You Season 1 Episode 09 – ‘You Made Me Who I Am.’

Love To Hate You Season 1 Episode 10 – ‘A Passionate Goodbye’

Love To Hate You Season 2 Production Team

Not only actors and actresses but the production team and workers also work hard to provide premium quality content to their audience. We often neglect their audience, and that’s why some of us know about the people who have worked behind the cameras.

Love to Hate You (2023)

Netflix | 10 Episodes | Romantic Comedy

Enemies to lovers | Fake dating trope#YooTeo #KimOkVin #KimJiHoon THIS IS A SOLID ROMCOM 😭🤍 a refreshing classic trope, the plot is light and straightforward. It's enjoyable and entertaining, totally recommended! pic.twitter.com/xHxkG4Wbt5 — daisy han (@kdramadaisy) February 11, 2023

Love To Hate You is the perfect combination of romance and comedy among the characters. Choi Soo-young initially wrote the storyline, and Kim Jung-Kwon directed it. Howl produced the theme music. Furthermore, Kim Dong-Hyeon and Jeon Gyu-ah served as the show’s producers.

Love To Hate You Season 2 Latest Updates 2023

Love To Hate You is a South Korean romantic comedy-drama series created and developed by Choi Suyeong and directed by Kim Jung-Kwon. The first season of Love To Hate You premiered on Netflix on February 10, 2023. Since it was released for the first time, fans are excited about the show’s second season.



It has been almost six months since the show makers have not announced the official release date for Love To Hate You Season 2. However, according to some sources, Love To Hate You Season 2 may release by the end of 2023 or in the first quarter of the following year.

FAQs

Will There Be A Season 2 of Love To Hate You?

The makers have not announced the final release date and the details about the show’s renewal. However, according to some sources, the show will return for the second season in 2024.

Who Is Grace In Love To Hate You?

Choi Yoon-So played the role of Grace in Love To Hate You Season 1.

Is Love To Hate You Season 1 Worth Watching?

Love To Hate Season 1 is all about the unique love story of Yeo-Mi-ran and Nam Kang-ho. The storyline includes exciting drama, light-hearted comedy, and romance, making the season worth watching.

Love To Hate You Season 2 Trailer Release

Unfortunately, we are out of luck. The showrunners have yet to reveal the exact release date for Love To Hate You Season 2. The trailer for the same will be released a few months before the actual season 2.

Till then, enjoy the first season of Love To Hate You and get a better understanding of the show. Here we have provided Love To Hate You Season 1 trailer so that you can guess the overall plot of the series.

Final Thoughts

So that’s all about the Love To Hate You Season 1. You have all the information about the South Korean romantic-comedy drama series Love To Hate You.’ the creators have not disclosed the release date or the renewal of the show; still, we can assume that the second season will hit Netflix in 2024.

In conclusion, refresh our website regularly for the latest information about Love To Hate You Season 2. Whenever the makers release the official trailer and release date for Love To Hate You Season 2, we will update it here.