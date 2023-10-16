Netflix Horror Movie The Conference: Yet Another Addition for the Halloween

As Halloween approaches, everyone is getting in the mood to watch some horror films, and who understands binge cravings better than Netflix? Yes, we are getting many more suggestions to watch through the end of the season.

The latest horror film on Netflix, The Conference, was previously named Konferensen. As the viewers have described, the film will give you nightmares through its scenes and thrilling horror storylines.

The Conference: Horror

As the official synopsis of the film describes, it is a simple story described in a unique way through many twists and turns. If we look at it, it is a story of some municipal employees who were called for a meeting. And then, due to the corruption that has been happening throughout their workplace, the murders begin.

Based on a Novel

The movie “The Conference” is based on the book called The Conference, which was written by Mats Strandberg. The leading cast members of the movie include Katia Winter, Adam Lundgren, Jimmy Lindstrom, Bahar Pars, and more. Additional cast members are Maria Sid, Eva Melander, Martin Lagos, Maria Agerhall, Robert Follin, Amed Bozan and more.

Fans might already know some of the cast members through their previous roles. Katia Winter is quite popular for her other horror role in Sleepy Hollow. Along with that, Eve Melander has also worked with Rebecka Martinsson.

Makers of the Film

Patrik Eklund directed the conference. The writers’ team includes Thomas Moldestad, Mats Strandberg, and Patrik Eklund. SF Studios is the production house, along with Ina Sohlberg as producer. Andreas Tengblad has provided the music for the film The Conference.

The Swedish slasher The Conference provides some solid gore and a fun final act with characters that range from rooting for and wishing slow death upon. Entertaining and well crafted to boot! On Netflix now, since they never highlight their foreign horror stuff. pic.twitter.com/CNG29qtPxi — Alex Wiggins (@AlexJoseWiggins) October 15, 2023

The IMDb ratings of The Conference are 6 out of 10 whereas fans have also loved the storyline and the representation of the horror genre. Also, such a story, which can be relatable to so many viewers, touches viewers even more. It is because it seems that it might be happening at some point. This possibility makes viewers feel even more and get into the film’s storyline while watching.

Conclusion

The film seems thrilling and horror with a unique storyline, which is why the audience watched it and gave good reviews. Those who haven’t yet watched The Conference, watch it now as Halloween approaches and enjoy all the latest horror movies before the end of the year.