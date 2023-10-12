Netflix’s Murdaugh Murders: Season 2 is Even More Horrific than the First One

Amongst many true crime docuseries, Netflix’s Murdaugh Murders: A Southern Scandal has impacted viewers’ minds. It is considered one of the most horrific incidents where Alex Murdaugh is charged with multiple felonies along with his son and wife’s murders.

With a second season, the whole story is out now, and everyone is shocked. It was released by September 2023 and revealed many horrifying details from the cast. Not just that, the trial of Alex Murdaugh has also become one of the most followed cases.

What exactly happened?

The main alleged suspect, Alex Murdaugh, is believed to have murdered his wife, Maggie, and son, Paul, in 2021 their home. Alex is also said to be associated with multiple counts of money laundering from many of his former clients. He was a lawyer at a top firm, and now the incident has come to light.

Also, other killings, which were earlier said to be “accidents,” were not originally accidents. The additional deaths/ murders include Alex’s family’s former housekeeper, Blanca Turrubiate-Simson, a caregiver, Mushelle Smith, and more.

Murdaugh Murders Season 1

The trial was actively ongoing when the first season was released, with no precise results. Later, Murdaugh was found guilty of the murders, his wife’s and son’s. Later, there were many other cases, the money laundering ones, for which the trial was soon to be started.

The viewership numbers went relatively high, and the cast took some complicated twists. That is what pushed the series towards a second season. On Netflix, the first season was the No. 2, and that was for two weeks.

Makers of Murdaugh Murders

Jenner Furst and Julia Willoughby Nason served as directors of the series. The first season had three episodes, whereas the recently released second season had three.

Case That Shook South Carolina

Since the early 1900s, the Murdaugh family has been one of the most influential families from South Carolina. Now, when such horrifying incidents have come to light – the entire community has gone into deep shock.

Three generations of their family served consecutively in posts such as Circuit Solicitor from 1920 to 2006. Also, because of such respected status, there are five country districts – called Murdaugh Country, and so much more is there.

Alex Murdaugh has been associated with murders, corruption, fraud, wrongful death, theft, money embezzlement, and many alcohol-related crimes.