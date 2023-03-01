Warrior Nun Season 3 Release Date, Renewal, #SaveWarriorNun Petition, and Everything You Need to Know

Fans from across the globe are eagerly waiting for the Warrior Nun Season 3 Renewal news, but Netflix has not yet released any such update. Warrior Nun Season 1 and 2 – both have been quite popular and have managed to have a fan base of millions of viewers from so many countries, almost every corner of the world.

The series Warrior Nun has received 7 out of 10 IMDb ratings and has become one of the most talked about series on the Internet. Let’s get more info regarding Warrior Nun Season 3 Release Date, Renewal, and more.

Warrior Nun Season 3 Release Date:

As of today, there is no official news related to the Warrior Nun Season 3 release date. Fans are impatiently waiting for Netflix to drop the much-needed update related to the third season of Warrior Nun. As a matter of fact, many viewers were under impression that Warrior Nun has been canceled because of a tweet from Showrunner Simon Barry.

I’ve just found out that @netflix will not be renewing #WarriorNun – my sincere appreciation to all the fans who worked so hard to bring awareness to this series, and for the love you showed me, the cast and the whole production team. It was a privilege to be a part of this. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/eZIBa4tJYm — Simon Barry (@SimonDavisBarry) December 13, 2022

But, what happened after that – is one of the most shocking things ever in the history of various fandoms.

Warrior Nun Season 3 Renewed or Cancelled?

After the news of not getting renewed, on 13th December 2022 – resulted in worldwide protests followed by an online Petition to sign for the renewal of the Warrior Nun Season 3. It received, to everyone’s surprise, more than a hundred thousand signatures!

If you have not done so already, go sign the Petition to #SaveWarriorNun. We have almost 96k signatures. Let’s get it to 150k. RENEW WARRIOR NUN FOR SEASON 3 – Sign the Petition! https://t.co/MF2e5srGQe via @Change — James Thompson (@JamesThompsonKS) December 29, 2022

Warrior Nun Release Dates

Warrior Nun Season 1 was released on 2nd July 2020 and received a positive response from the audience. Seeing its popularity on Netflix, the makers of the show decided to renew the show. Later, Warrior Nun Season 2 was released on 10th November 2022. Due to being a queer character leading show, Warrior Nun received much praise and appreciation from LGBTQ+ communities and more fans from various locations.

After getting to know more about the possible show cancellation, fans were shocked. It is because, Warrior Nun is one of the most popular as well as most watched series on Netflix, and still it was not getting renewed anytime soon.

Warrior Nun Episode Titles Episode No. Season 1 Season 2 1 Psalms 46:5 Galatians 6:4-5 2 Proverbs 31:25 Colossians 3:9-10 3 Ephesians 6:11 Luke 8:17 4 Ecclesiastes 26:9-10 1 Corinthians 10:20-21 5 Matthew 7:13 Mark 10:45 6 Isaiah 30:20-21 Isaiah 40:31 7 Ephesians 4:22-24 Psalms 116:15 8 Proverbs 14:1 Jeremiah 29:13 9 2 Corinthians 10:4 – 10 Revelation 2:10 –

Warrior Nun Season 3 Petition #SaveWarriorNun

Since Simon Berry dropped the bomb regarding, the series not being renewed for the third season, fans have gone absolutely crazy. Initially, fans started to trend #SaveWarriorNun over the internet, especially on Twitter and it attacked so many people through this movement.

As if it was not enough, fans went to great lengths and they collectively managed to have a huge billboard in Hollywood stating #SaveWarriorNun poster, and then the entire world, well almost the entire world noticed it!

Not just that, they managed to have a few more life-sized posters of Save Warrior Nun in front of the Netflix regional office, Newyork as well as in the world-famous Times Square, taking it to the very next level! Can you believe it? Even the show creator Simon Berry re-tweeted about the same, with pictures, of course. Since that time, fans have been requesting to have the Warrior Nun Season 3 renewed, and are surely not going to rest until the creators renew the show.

Somehow, fans from diverse backgrounds and regions started to gather and participate in this truly global event, but still, Netflix has not done anything regarding this. Fans are expecting to have the Warrior Nun Season 3 Renewed soon, as they are optimistic.

First Hollywood, now Times Square. Warrior Nun fans are taking it to the next level. Gotta love it! #SaveWarriorNun pic.twitter.com/aqiPcmgM6n — Amy Berg (@bergopolis) February 4, 2023

Even, some of the fans have been in touch with the show creator Simon Berry and requested him to help them to get Warrior Nun shifted to some other network so that it can finally be renewed for the third season. Isn’t this something, that has never been done before, that for a mere show? Well, it is what it is.

Warrior Nun Season 3 Cast

Alba Baptista as Ava Silva

Kristina Tonteri-Young as Sister Beatrice

Isabella Tabares portrays a young Ava

Toya Turner as Sister Mary / Shotgun Mary

Lorena Andrea as Sister Lilith

Tristán Ulloa as Father Vincent

Olivia Delcán as Sister Camila

Sylvia De Fanti as Mother Superion

Isabel M. Hernanz portrays a young Mother Superion

Thekla Reuten as Jillian Salvius

Emilio Sakraya as JC

May Simón Lifschitz as Chanel

Charlotte Vega as Zori

Dimitri Abold as Randall

Meena Rayann as Yasmine Amunet

Peter de Jersey as Kristian Schaefer

William Miller as Adriel

Sadiqua Binum as Sister Dora

Joaquim de Almeida as Cardinal / Pope Francisco Duretti

Lope Haydn Evans as young Michael Salvius

Jack Mullarkey as the adult Michael Salvius / Miguel

Richard Clothier as Cardinal William Foster

Christian Stamm as Cardinal Gunter

Miquel Ripeu as Cardinal Rossi

Fred Pritchard as Diego

Frances Tomelty as Sister Frances

Melina Matthews as Sister Shannon Masters

Guiomar Alonso as Areala de Cordoue

Alberto Ruano as Mateo

Sinead MacInnes as Sister Crimson

Oscar Foronda as Crusader Knight

Andrea Tivadar as Reya

WARNING: Warrior Nun Spoilers Ahead

Warrior Nun Overview

The story revolves around a 19-year-old girl who was dead and brought to a morgue where she wakes up mysteriously and has got superpowers. Along with that, she also has got a divine ring-like object embedded in her back, which acts as the source of energy and her powers.

What happened actually was, she was “chosen” to be the halo bearer (the object embedded on her back), and then unknowingly she became a part of an Ancient Order of the Cruciform Sword. This ground of highly skilled people has been trained to fight demons and other powerful forces in order to protect the citizens of Earth. The halo-bearer is the person who has the ability to perform numerous magical tricks.

Warrior Nun Season 3 Storyline

At the end of the second season, we witnessed the defeat of Adriel through all the Nun and many other people’s help. Michael was also one of the people who truly dedicated himself to destroying Adriel and freeing his followers. In the end, Reya appears from the other Realm and takes Adriel with her.

Moreover, Ava was badly hurt and in order to heal her, she was also supposed to pass through the Portal i.e. Ark. So, after saying the most difficult goodbye to Beatrice, she disappears inside the Portal….

When the Warrior Nun Season 3 gets renewed, there will be a whole new world, through the storyline aspects, waiting for us. Because there are so many characters and each of them has so much to say. All the Nuns, including the Mother Superior, have their own versions of their stories and that will be something to look forward to.

Also, there’s Vincent – who seems to have “changed” after knowing what Adriel was doing was absolutely ridiculous tricks just to trap innocent civilians. Also. Dr. Salvius’ inventions have always been record-breaking, so there’s that too!

Paid a visit to Netflix today and saw the #SaveWarriorNun billboard on Sunset Boulevard and N. Van Ness Street, directly across the street from Netflix HQ in Los Angeles. #WarriorNun! Yes @SimonDavisBarry, absolutely incredible! https://t.co/11lFNuqnpn pic.twitter.com/CIrVvynBxi — James Costos 🇺🇸 (@JamesCostos) February 1, 2023

Warrior Nun Makers Team

Warrior Nun is a fantasy drama superhero series with supernatural and occult detective added to it. The series creator is Simon Barry, whom now all the fans of Warrior Nun have started to know over the internet. The show is based on Warrior Nun Areala by Ben Dunn. The producers of the show are Matt Bosack, Zack Tucker Gangnes, Todd Giroux, and Peter Welter Soler. The official platform is Netflix.

Warrior Nun Season 3 Trailer Release

Netflix has not yet declared any news regarding Warrior Nun Season 3 renewal or release date. Fans are searching for Warrior Nun Season 3 trailer, but there is no official trailer as of now. It is because there is no filming schedule or any other details from the makers of the show. We will release all the latest details regarding Warrior Nun Season 3 Release date and more, stay tuned!