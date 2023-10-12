Netflix Film “Fair Play” A Dark Reality with Some Unpleasant Truths and More

Fairplay SPOILERS Follow.

When we see a young couple so in love, they can’t keep their hands off each other, it seems kind of sweet. But what happens when they work at the same firm and get promoted over another?

Especially when the girl is the one who gets chosen rather than the “man” – well, this is what you are going to see in the latest Netflix film Fairplay. Seems interesting enough? It is. Very much.

Fairplay: What’s so intriguing?

During the Tudum event after the release of Fairplay, the director-writer Chloe Domont shared some exciting things related to the movie. She said the film is not mainly about female empowerment but also about male fragility. It is something to ponder over and deeply examine the whole situation.

It all starts with a consensual sexual relationship, which immediately becomes a proposal. But soon, due to various complications, turns, and twists, it becomes a sexual assault, and everything changes.

#FairPlay on #Netflix is F*CKING PHENOMENAL! The shift of the power dynamics in a relationship

The insecurity & incompetence that gets exposed

The gender construct at play

The impact of literature you assume to be the truth

The total mental breakdown in the process! WATCH IT 👏 pic.twitter.com/HEo5NsL9iy — ANMOL JAMWAL (@jammypants4) October 12, 2023

Phenomenal Cast Performances

Lead roles include Emily, played by Phoebe Dynevor, and Luke, played by Alden Ehrenreich. There are a few additional characters, which have also been quite effective. Both leading cast members have done a fantastic job, and everyone is still high on those performances.

Makers Team: Fairplay

The film is written and directed by debut director Chloe Domont, who has exceeded all expectations. It stars Phoebe Dynevor, Trevor White, Ben LeClair, and Leopold Hughes in the lead roles. Brian McOmber composed the music, and the editor for Fairplay is Franklin Peterson.

#FairPlay on Netflix sooo good. it's like gone girl meets the social network 👌and Phoebe dynevor in this movie🔥 pic.twitter.com/hsArkQPiJX — Siv♡ (@Shiva29034832) October 7, 2023

Along with that, Cinematography is done by Menno Mans. Associated production companies include Star Thrower Entertainment, T-Street, and MRC. As we already know, Netflix is the official distributor.

The team of producers includes Trevor White, Tim White, Ben LeClair, Leopold Hughes, and Allan Mandelbaum.

Fairplay Release Dates

The film was initially released in selected theatres on 29 September 2023; later, Netflix streamed it online on 6 October 2023. It was supposed to be released by 13 October 2023 but was rescheduled.

Fairplay Reviews

After the release, the initial reviews were 88%, with 190 critics’ favorable reviews, and average ratings were 7.5/10. Various websites and movie critics have loved the concept and story, mainly how it has been represented and directed.

Everyone has greatly appreciated Chloe Dumont’s work, as her debut directorial venture has been such a fantastic work. She has written as well as directed the film Fairplay.