Forgotten Love on Netflix: It’s all about Destiny and Lost Heartly Connections

One of the rare storylines has finally come to Netflix in the form of Forgotten Love – a period drama that has the potential to go viral globally. The storyline in the movie is something out of this world.

This Polish drama has indeed caught all the Netflix fans’ attention and is finally starting to get the recognition it deserves.

Forgotten Love: The Polish Story

This film happens to be the adaption of Znachor’s novel, which Tadeusz Dołęga-Mostowicz wrote with Leszek Lichota. This is not the first time, as there have been two versions in 1937 and 1981. Before the release of the film Forgotten Love, it premiered in various cities in Poland, and audiences loved it.

The film is about a respected professor and a surgeon, Dr Rafal Wilczur. While he was at the peak of his successful career in the medical field, his wife left him unexpectedly. She takes their beloved daughter Marysia with her, which leaves Rafal heartbroken. He was then mugged, and because of that, his head injury resulted in an amnesia.

Experience the mesmerizing Polish film #ForgottenLove, exclusively on Netflix during your stay @ErinsHolidayHome. As our valied guest, enjoy complimentary Netflix access. Book w/ us for a stay that's both cozy & captivating!😉 pic.twitter.com/gq1SQQSoZk — Erin's Holiday Home (@HolidayHomesMnl) October 8, 2023

He was presumed dead when he came back after 15 years but with no memory at all. With a stroke of destiny, his path crosses with his daughter, and he remembers partial things from his past. He then keeps on practicing medicine whenever he has his memories back.

Forgotten Love: Director

With fantastic direction from Michal Gazda – fans have loved the film with a unique storyline represented in a mind-blowing way. Moreover, Marcin Baczynski and Mariusz Kuczewski are the writers of the movie. It stars Maria Kowalska and Leszek Lichota in the lead roles. Tomasz Augustynek is the cinematographer, along with Pawal Lucewicz’s music.

There you have it: The best #film of the year turns out to be #Polish, the magnificent #ForgottenLove (#Znachor) by #MichalGazda #StreamingNow on #Netflix! Come #award season, hope this epic is not forgotten and receives the love and attention it deserves and merits! #MovieReview pic.twitter.com/hEU1CFuGgO — Arash Farzaneh (@Arashmania) October 2, 2023

Film Reviews from Critics

Just after its initial release, the film soon became one of the most-watched movies of that week. It stayed in the Top 5 list for a few more weeks and became the fourth most-watched movie worldwide.

Reviews of positive reviews mostly related to the storyline and directorial point of view have caught viewers’ attention. Also, the profound belief in humanity and the goodness inside humans have been showcased very well – which has made its truthful impact on everyone.

Furthermore, fans and critics have much appreciated the screenplay and representation of a 19th-century novel. A well-paced story, with immersive music and a perfect cast, makes it even more enjoyable and unique amongst various other films.

Forgotten Love is streaming on Netflix; watch it now, and share your reviews on the story of such a great time!