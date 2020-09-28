Tamil Nadu Police Recruitment 2020 | Apply Online For 10906 TNUSRB Vacancies | Police Constable Fireman Jail Warder Jobs Official Notification Released

Attention Job Seekers!! The authorities of the Tamil Nadu Police Department have recently released the official notification on the official website to request all the interested and eligible applicants to fill up a huge number of around 10906 TNSURB Jobs.

The official notification for TN Police Recruitment 2020 is out now for the recruitment of various posts including Police Constable, Jail Warder, Fireman, and many more. Interested candidates can apply for the Tamil Nadu Police Recruitment 2020 through the official website. The official website where you can submit the application details is www.tnusrbonline.org or www.tnusrb.tn.gov.in.

How To Apply For TNUSRB Police Constable Recruitment Online Application Form 2020?

Step 1: First of all, you need to visit the official website i.e. www.tnusrb.tn.gov.in.

Step 2: Download the official notification and read it thoroughly for Eligibility Details

Step 3: Then click on “Apply Online” to begin the registration process

Step 4: Enter all the application details asked in the application form

Step 5: Then candidates will have to pay the application fees through the preferred mode of payment

Step 6: Make sure to download the e-Receipt for future references

Step 7: You need to upload the scanned copy of your Photograph, Signature, and other documents

Step 8: After verifying all the details, click on “Submit”

Step 9: The Registration ID Number and Password will appear on the screen