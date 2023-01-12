Only Murders In The Building Season 3 Release Date, Storyline, Cast Members, and Everything You Need to Know

With unique mystery and a spectacular star cast, Only Murders In The Building has caught a lot of eyes and now has a huge fanbase. The recent release of Only Murders In The Building Season 2 has now fans waiting for the next season of the series. There were many shocks as well as surprises in the finale of season 2 which makes the next season even more interesting. But not to worry, the third season is surely going to be there!

Only Murders In The Building Officially Renewed for Season 3

The Only Murders In The Building Season 2 premiered recently and before it complete its current run, Hulu renewed it for the 3rd season. Such surprise announcements are the thing that fans are waiting for! Not just that, the show also got nominated for multiple Emmys, isn’t it just amazing?

So excited for SEASON 3!!! https://t.co/RuxgraR0ML — Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) July 11, 2022

Only Murders In The Building Season 3 Release Date

As the second season has just been released, the next season is going to take some time before its release. Hence fans will have to wait a little bit before getting the all-new series of their favorite thrilling mystery-solving series starring Selena Gomez. If we look back at previous seasons’ releases, the very first season was released around August – October 2021, and later on, the second season came recently in August 2022. So if we are looking at the pattern, then according to that, we are going to get the third installment of the series by August 2023. Hence it might take some time before fans get their upcoming season of Only Murders In The Building.

The Arconia has much to celebrate tonight! The #OMITB team has taken home three #Emmy Awards. #Emmys2022 pic.twitter.com/tJWznaA3O5 — Only Murders in the Building 🕵🏻‍♀️ 🕵🏻‍♂️ (@OnlyMurdersHulu) September 5, 2022

Only Murders In The Building Season 3 Cast Members

The most popular iconic and leading trio of Selena Gomez, Martin Short, and Steve Martin is going to return. They play Mabel, Oliver, and Short. Being the original cast members of the show, they will most likely return for the third season as well. Along with them, there are many cast members who were seen throughout previous seasons. As per the storyline demands, more of the members will be returning as their original characters. Also, there is a strong possibility that we are going to see some new faces playing interesting and brand-new characters in the upcoming season.

The makers might get some of the other original cast members from early seasons. Fans might get to see Da’Vine Joy Randolph playing Detective Williams and Ryan Broussard as Will Putnam with him. Lucy played by Zoe Colletti, Cinda Canning played by Tina Fey and Howard played by Michael Cyril Creighton can also be added to the third season. Other cast members include Nathan Lane playing Teddy Dimas, James Caverly playing Theo Dimas, and more.

For whom fans are very excited is iconic actor Paul Rudd who appeared in the finale episode of the second season. He was seen as an actor as a part of Oliver’s Broadway show member. There is no confirmation regarding him being a series regular or just a guest appearance. But there is a strong chance that he will be seen continuing the role in the flashback storyline. It is because he was just seen in one episode and there is a whole lot of story for which fans are waiting to see more. Paul Rudd is one of the most popular actors who has been working for quite some time and has played numerous iconic roles.

Only Murders In The Building Spoilers Follow

Only Murders In The Building Season 3 Storyline

Fans are already aware that the final episode of the second season has already set the plot beautifully for the opening of season 3. As we all saw, the last episode showed a time jump of one year where Olive is the director of his Broadway production and it is the opening night! There was Ben Glenroy played by Rudd and Charles – playing different roles on Broadway. But there seemed to be some sort of conflict between them as they are not seen as normal with each other.

Then we saw Charles telling Ben to stay away from “her” – this is some “her” about whom we have no idea, at least not for now. The statement follows with “I know what you did.” Just a moment after that, the curtain was raised and Ben was seen collapsing on the stage, most probably dead. But when it comes to such mystery thriller shows, nothing can be said about a supposed death. So we will see how it goes in the third season.

Only Murders In The Building Season 1

The first season started with a character introduction between leading characters viz. Oliver Putnam, Charles Haden, and Mabel Mora. They all meet in the elevator and then the story picks up in a very interesting way. There were many mysteries and the way each of them started to unfold was amazing. Season 1 was full of action, mystery, and of course comedy. It was released in the year 2021 and quickly gained popularity across various countries.

Only Murders In The Building Season 2

The second season started with quite the scenes where the iconic trio of leading characters gets arrested! After their arrest, all of them are then interrogated by Detective Kreps and Detective William. Due to a lack of evidence, all three “suspects” are then released from custody. The second season contains even more mysteries along with funnier content in it. Fans loved this series more than the debut season and now eagerly waiting for the third season.

Will there be more seasons of Only Murders In The Building?

Nothing can be said for now officially, but obviously, fans want more seasons of such a spectacular series. There are no official notifications released from the makers’ team of the show. After the third season release, we will get more details related to the further seasons of the show.

#OnlyMurdersInTheBuilding showrunner John Hoffman wants Harry Styles to appear in Season 3: "Harry Styles should be visiting the apartments in the Arconia. Why not?" https://t.co/jLjwaGfpcA pic.twitter.com/m9aXJkicV6 — Variety (@Variety) June 28, 2022

Only Murders In The Building Cast Members

Steve Martin as Charles-Haden Savage,

Martin Short as Oliver Putnam

Selena Gomez as Mabel Mora

Aaron Dominguez as Oscar Torres

Amy Ryan as Jan Bellows

Cara Delevingne as Alice Banks

Vanessa Aspillaga as Ursula

Julian Cihi as Tim Kono

Adina Verson as Poppy White/Becky Butler

Ryan Broussard as Will Putnam

Maulik Pancholy as Arnav

Jackie Hoffman as Uma Heller

Jayne Houdyshell as Bunny Folger

Houdyshell also voices Mrs. Gambolini

Nathan Lane as Teddy Dimas

James Caverly as Theo Dimas

Michael Cyril Creighton as Howard Morris

Zainab Jah as Ndidi Idoko

Russell G. Jones as Dr. Grover Stanley

Olivia Reis as Zoe Cassidy

Zoe Colletti as Lucy

Michael Rapaport as Detective Kreps

Christine Ko as Nina Lin

Ariel Shafir as Ivan

Paul Rudd as Ben Glenroy

Adriane Lenox as Roberta

Sting as a fictionalized version of himself

Mark Consuelos as Mabel’s late father

Roy Wood Jr. and Jacob Ming-Trent as Vaughn and Lucian

Jimmy Fallon as himself

Mandy Gonzalez as Silvia Mora

Amy Schumer as a fictionalized version of herself

Shirley MacLaine as Rose Cooper

Andrea Martin as Joy

Only Murders In the Building Season 3 Trailer

As of now, there is no official trailer released from the makers’ team of the show. Soon as the filming will begin, the official social media handles will be sharing the trailer for the third season of the show.