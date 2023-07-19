Henry Cavill leaving The Witcher: Will it affect the series’ popularity? Know More

Witcher fans already knew that Henry Cavill would be leaving the show. Even though fans were not ready for anyone else to play the titular role. But what can we do? Unfortunately, it is confirmed that Henry Cavill will be leaving Netflix’s one of the most popular series, The Witcher, after three successful seasons.

Why is Henry Cavill leaving The Witcher?

There has yet to be any official news about why he is leaving such a successful show from one of the leading stream services. There are rumors that he is leaving for personal reasons and that he might be in keen need of a break. But looking at his schedule and upcoming movies – it is doubtful. So why would he do so? Well, we can’t know for sure.

‘THE WITCHER’ Season 4 reportedly begins filming on September 4. (Via: https://t.co/PwplGJ0JEv) pic.twitter.com/FdABOeXiEx — The Hollywood Handle (@hollywoodhandle) July 17, 2023

Henry Cavill recently signed an upcoming movie – The Man From U.N.C.L.E., so one this is sure, he does not want a break, unlike Ross and Rachel. Along with that, he is also all set to star in another spy drama series Argylle as well as the upcoming Highlander movie adaption.

According to other speculations, some say Cavill has had some “issues” with the contract negotiations. This seems like a valid reason, but there are no official confirmations. Moreover, the show is also one of the most-watched series on Netflix, so there can’t be any other related issues.

Production List announces that #TheWitcher Season 4 will begin filming on September 4th. pic.twitter.com/QGb7f67UuQ — squzede (@squzede) July 18, 2023

Who will replace Henry Cavill?

As per the Instagram post shared by Cavill himself, Liam Hemsworth is the one who will be playing the legendary role of Witcher in the show from now onwards. Fans are still not ready to accept anyone else playing the dangerous yet loving and somehow fan-favorite Geralt of Rivia’s role in The Witcher.

The Witcher Might Lose its Popularity

When any series, even though being such a popular one, after changing the lead characters’ roles – it goes through a bad phase. No matter how popular the series is, it is primarily because of the actors playing certain characters. In this case, the characters have become fan favorites, and fans might not accept the new cast playing such iconic lead roles.

And it's going to drop even lower for season 4 without Henry Cavill 😂 #TheWitcher pic.twitter.com/drYencLuz6 — Sam Greg (@sambluemanning) July 14, 2023

One more thing is that the role of Witcher demands a certain level of maturity not just in looks but in actions scenes, behavior, and dialogue delivery too. Fans might be under the impression that Liam Hemsworth might be unable to fill in the shoes of this role of Witcher demands.