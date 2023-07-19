Queen of Music Industry Taylor Swift Sets Some More Records With Her Eras Tour 2023

Since the most awaited and popular Eras Tour 2023 began, Taylor Swift has been making and breaking many records. Not that she needed any more popularity since she has been the “Queen of the Music Industry” with many successful fan-favorite albums released.

Per the latest news, our favorite multi-talented singer Taylor Swift has set some more records. Taylor has become the First Woman with Four Albums in the US Top 10, that too at once. She is the second artist who has done so, and of course, the first female artist who set the record for the same. The only other artist was Prince, who featured five albums in the US Top 10. Well, Taylor is pretty close!

Day by day, as her most popular Eras Tour is moving forward, her songs and music is reaching even more fans. Surprisingly, many non-fans who recently became “Swifties” are coming forward through various social media stories.

“Speak Now (Taylor’s Version)” is Taylor Swift’s 12th No. 1 album, beating Barbra Streisand for the most chart-toppers by a woman. The Eras Tour has lifted her entire catalog, and this week, she has three other albums in the Top 10 of the Billboard 200. https://t.co/HSS1rFemww pic.twitter.com/nO58lgYokK — The New York Times (@nytimes) July 17, 2023

Which are the Four Albums?

Earlier, her albums Midnights at #5, Lover at #7, and The Folklore at #10 were accompanied by Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) in the US Top 10 charts. Since Taylor Swift started to record and release her song “Taylor’s Version,” – fans have gone crazy as they have once again fallen in love with her own versions of their favorite songs.

Taylor Swift officially becomes the first living soloist to simultaneously place four albums in Billboard 200’s top 10: #1. “Speak Now (TV)” [1 week]

#5. “Midnights” [38 weeks]

#7. “Lover” [203 weeks]

#10. “folklore” [155 weeks] pic.twitter.com/Jo6mj4lBzj — Taylor Swift Charts (@chartstswift) July 16, 2023

Another Record: Billboard Top 10 has 4 Taylor Swift Albums

Along with the US Top 10, she also makes many additional records with the Billboard Top 10 list. Today, Taylor Swift has officially become the first living artist with four albums on the list in the last 60 years. She has also become the first living artist to have 11 albums on the Top 200 list.

Positive Economic Effects of The Eras Tour

So many facts and videos have stated how Taylor Swift’s The Eras Tour has shifted the economic conditions towards positive results. Talking about the latest figures, the Eras tour has generated $140 million through Colorado.

Taylor Swift’s previous Enchanted Tour in 2018 was, until now, the highest-grossing US tour in so many decades. Also, it is notable how her concert tickets were sold just within a few minutes. Even the Super Bowl Stadium tickets were sold later than her music tour.

Just had the best time in Denver!! And we got to be the first tour to play in that stadium 2 nights 😝 It’s really hitting me that we only have 3 cities left on the US Eras Tour. This has been my favorite adventure of all. I appreciate and cherish every second of it. See you 🔜… pic.twitter.com/f2NHc3hvhq — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) July 16, 2023

Many Celebrities Spotted at Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour

Millions of Taylor Swift fans call themselves “Swifties,” including many celebrities. Various celebrities have been spotted attending and enjoying Taylor’s songs throughout the tour. The list includes Blake Lively, Selena Gomez, Emma Watson, Laura Dern, Chloe Grace Moretz, Marcus Mumford, HAIM, Emma Stone, Shania Twain, and many more.