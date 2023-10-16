Deliver Us from Evil: Netflix Horror Movie Based on Real Incidents

Even though Halloween is many weeks away, everyone seems to have gotten into horror spirits already. Netflix has always been known to understand what we want, so we get all these suggestions for the best horror movies ever.

One such movie is Deliver Us from Evil, from the year 2014. Let’s get started on all the details associated with this horror movie.

Deliver Us from Evil: Inspired by True Incidents

The film is not just supernatural horror but also based on actual incidents with an NYPD sergeant. The movie Deliver Us from Evil is based on the 2001 non-fiction book Beware the Night by Lisa Collier Cool and Ralph Sarchie.

The movie stars Eric Bana in the lead role, Edgar Ramirez, Olivia Munn, Joel McHale, Sean Harris, and more.

Are you in the mood of something evil? Deliver Us From Evil is now on Netflix! Rating: ⭐️⭐️⭐️/5 New York police officer Ralph Sarchie (Eric Bana), struggling with his own personal issues, begins investigating a series of disturbing and inexplicable crimes. He joins forces with… pic.twitter.com/DswE3r89DO — Movies With Oluchi (@Movies_withO) October 14, 2023

The story of the book begins with NYPD Special Operations Sergeant Ralph Sarchie along with his partner Butler. They are on patrolling duty and receive a domestic disturbance call. The address is of a former Marine. When they go out

Makers of the Film

Scott Derrickson directed Deliver Us from Evil, whereas Paul Harris Boardman and Scott Derrickson wrote the screenplay. Jason Hellmann worked as an Editor, and Christopher Young is associated with music. Related production companies include Jerry Bruckheimer Films and Screen Gems.

Random NETFLIX watch this time Deliver Us From Evil pic.twitter.com/u5kSTrPNSI — THE GREAT BIG PUMPKIN OUNCE(Antonio Ortega)🎃 (@CocaColaOfish) October 15, 2023

Stories Included in the Film

The stories in the film Deliver Us from Evil are incidents with Ralph Sarchie, the NYPD cop who is also a demonologist. There have been more than 20 exorcisms in which he has worked successfully and helped people.

The film also has an added character, i.e., Father Mendoza – a functional character. It is based on two real-life incidents related to Father Malachi Martin and Bishop Robert McKenna. They are the ones who have helped Sarchie a lot throughout his work.

Coming back to Ralph Sarchie, he served in NYPD for over two decades at the South Bronx precinct. He was also a member of the Street Crime Unit and was undercover for various in-progress crimes. He has also worked as a Demonologist from his experiences and helped a number of people who needed his help.

Connection with Ed and Lorraine Warren

Fans who love horror stories and movies must know about paranormal investigating couple Ed and Lorraine Warren. There is a connection between them all, which is explained in the books and shows how they all are in the same field. That is the reason why they had to have some connection.