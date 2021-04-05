The Conjuring 3: The Devil Made Me Do It, Release Date, Cast, Plot, and All We Know So Far.

The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It is an American supernatural horror film. It is also known as The Conjuring 3.

The film The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It was about to release on 11th September 2020, but it was delayed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

In the film, The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It, There is a claim of demonic possession. Paranormal experts Ed and Larraine Warren wants to find the truth behind it. So they start their investigation.

The above story of the upcoming film The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It was given by New Line Cinema and Warner Bros. Pictures.

The story of the upcoming film The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It is horrible and terrifying. The first film named The Conjuring of this franchise, was released on 19th July 2013 in the United States. The budget of that film was 20 Million USD, and the film has collected 319.5 Million USD.

The cast of the film The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It includes Vera Farmiga as Lorraine Warren, Patrick Wilson as Ed Warren, Ruairi O’ Connor as Arne Cheyenne Johnson, Sarah Catherine Hook as Debbie Glatzel, Julian Hilliard as David Glatzel, Charlene Amoia as Judy Glatzel, Paul Wilson as Carl Glatzel, Sterling Jerins as Judy Warren, Shannon Kook as Drew Thomas, Steve Coulter as Father Gordon, Ronnie Gene Blevins as Alan Bono, and Ingrid Bisu.

It also includes Eugenie Bondurant, Stacy Johnson, Davis Osborne as John Beckett, Ashley LeConte Campbell as Meryl Dewitt, Mark Rowe Sergeant Thomas, Kaleka as Jury Foreman, Andrea Andrade as Katie, Stella Doyle as Mrs. Haskett, Keith Arthur Bolden as Sergeant Clay, Nicky Buggs as Witch Woman 1, Rebecca Lines as Witch Woman 2, and Fabio William as Bill Ramsey.

Michael Chaves directed the upcoming film The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It. Peter Safran and James Wan produced it. David Leslie Johnson McGoldrick handled the screenplay of the film The Conjuring 3.

David Leslie Johnson McGoldrick and James Wan gave the story of the film The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It.

Joseph Bishara gave the music in the film The Conjuring 3. Michael Burgess and Peter Gvozdas edited the film The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It.

The film The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It was completed under three production companies such as New Line Cinema, The Safran Company, and Atomic Monster Productions. Warner Bros. Pictures will distribute it.

The upcoming film The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It will be released on 4th June 2021. The filming of the film The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It was started on 3rd June 2019.

The title of the film and logo was unveiled on 8th December 2019 by Warner Bros. Pictures.

The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It – only in theaters September 2020. #TheConjuring pic.twitter.com/zrRJ0ua5ZZ — The Conjuring (@TheConjuring) December 8, 2019

