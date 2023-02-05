One of Us Is Lying Season 2 Release Date, Cast, Plot – What We Know So Far

One of Us Is Lying is an American television series. It is full of young adult mystery and drama. It has received a great response from the audience.

The series One of Us Is Lying has received 6.9 out of 10 on IMDb. Let’s get all the details about the second season of the series One of Us Is Lying.

One of Us Is Lying Season 2:

In the series One of Us Is Lying, an athlete, a brain, a criminal, a princess, and a basket case walk into detention, but only the first four make it out alive.

Erica Saleh has created the series One of Us Is Lying. The series One of Us Is Lying stars Annalisa Cochrane, Marianly Tejada, and Chibuikem Uche.

One of Us Is Lying was written by Karen M. McManus, Erica Saleh, Vincent Ingrao, Rick Montano, Daniel Pearle, Molly Nussbaum, Anthony Johnston, Dario Madrona, Dayna Lynne North, and Harrison David Rivers.

It was directed by John Scott, Benjamin Semanoff, Sophia Takal, and Jennifer Morrison. The series One of Us Is Lying is based on a novel titled One of Us Is Lying by Karen M. McManus.

One of Us Is Lying was executively produced by Jennifer Morrison, Erica Saleh, John Sacchi, Matt Groesch, and Dario Madrona. It was produced by Brian Leslie Parker.

The first season of the series One of Us Is Lying includes a total of eight episodes titled Pilot, One of Us Is Grieving, One of Us Is Not Like the Others, One of Us Is Famous, One of Us Is Cracking, One of Us Is Dancing, One of Us Is Not Giving Up, and One of Us Is Dead.

The running time of each episode of the series One of Us Is Lying ranges from 44 to 52 minutes. It was made under Universal Content Productions, and the series One of Us Is Lying has arrived on Peacock.

If we get any other news or update about the second season of the series One of Us Is Lying, we will add it here. So, make sure you visit this website frequently. Let’s see if the second season of the series One of Us Is Lying is announced or canceled.

One of Us Is Lying Season 2: Announced or Canceled?

One of Us Is Lying Season 2 is not announced yet, but it is also not canceled yet. We expect that it will soon be announced.

There is a massive chance of the announcement of the second season of the series One of Us Is Lying. Let’s see what happens next. All fans of the series One of Us Is Lying are eagerly waiting for the second season of the series One of Us Is Lying.

Let’s see the cast of the second season of the series One of Us Is Lying.

One of Us Is Lying Season 2 Cast:

Find the expected cast of One of Us Is Lying Season 2 below.

Annalisa Cochrane as Addy Chibuikem Uche as Cooper Marianly Tejada as Bronwyn Cooper van Grootel as Nate Barrett Carnahan as Jake Jessica McLeod as Janae Mark McKenna as Simon Melissa Collazo as Maeve George Ferrier as TJ Forrester Martin Bobb-Semple as Evan Karim Diane as Kris Miles J. Harvey as Lucas Zenia Marshall as Keely Sara Thompson as Vanessa Alimi Ballard as Kevin Clay Andi Crown as Ms. Avery

Let’s see the review of the first season of the series One of Us Is Lying.

One of Us Is Lying Season 1 Review:

One of Us Is Lying Season 1 got a positive response from the audience. It seems that the second season of the series One of Us Is Lying will also receive a positive response from the audience.

At the end of the first season of the series One of Us Is Lying, we have seen that Jakes pulls out a gun and soon chases her into the woods.

After that, Cooper comes but gets spotted by Jake and Jake holds him as well as Addy at gunpoint. Later, Jake reveals that he wanted to frame Addy by foiling the suicide attempt by Simon just because he wanted to kill the genius who believed that he is able to play him.

Later, Janae shows up as well as Jake with a bat and after that, the four of them fight for the gun. On the other side, Nate as well as Bronwyn come after a gunshot gets heard.

Soon Jake is seen to be shot and later dies. After two weeks, the news is reporting Jake has gone but Vanessa as well as many others remain skeptical.

At school, Cooper, Bronwyn, Addy, Janae, and Nate get a text message from a user – Simon Says and he knows they killed Jake. Let’s see what happens next.

We expect that One of Us Is Lying Season 2 will start where it is left in the first season of the series One of Us Is Lying.

If we get any news or update about the storyline of the first season of the series One of Us Is Lying, we will add it here. Let’s talk about the release date of the second season of the series One of Us Is Lying.

One of Us Is Lying Season 2 Release Date:

The official release date of One of Us Is Lying Season 2 is not declared yet. It seems that it will soon be declared.

Find out what's hiding behind the filter on #OneofUsIsLying: https://t.co/BETqm3bFRw — Peacock (@peacockTV) October 31, 2021

The first season of the series One of Us Is Lying was released on 7th October 2021. It was released on Peacock. All episodes of the first season of the series One of Us Is Lying was released on the same day of the release.

We expect that all episodes of the second season of the series One of Us Is Lying will also be released on the same day of the series One of Us Is Lying. Let’s see what happens next.

If we get any update about the release date of the second season of the series One of Us Is Lying, we will add it here. Let’s watch the trailer of the second season of the series One of Us Is Lying.

One of Us Is Lying Season 2 Trailer:

The official trailer of One of Us Is Lying Season 2 has not arrived yet. We expect that it will soon arrive after the announcement of the second season of the series One of Us Is Lying.

Let’s watch the official trailer of One of Us Is Lying Season 2. It was released on 14th September 2021 by Peacock. Watch it below.

Where to Watch One of Us Is Lying Season 2?

One of Us Is Lying Season 2 will soon arrive on Peacock. It will arrive on Peacock. The user can watch the first season of the series One of Us Is Lying on Peacock. All episodes of the first season of the series One of Us Is Lying are available to watch on Peacock.

Will One of Us Is Lying Become a Show?

There is a massive of that but it is not confirmed yet. We expect that One of Us Is Lying soon become a show. Let’s see what happens next.

When One of Us Is Lying Season 2 Arrive on Peacock?

We can expect One of Us Is Lying Season 2 somewhere in 2022 on Peacock. It is because the official release date is not announced yet.

We expect that it will soon be announced. But maybe the second season of the series One of Us Is Lying will be released on Peacock.

Visit this website regularly to get the latest updates and news, and do not forget to add a bookmark to this website. Stay tuned for the next update.