Barbie Director Greta Gerwig is Terrified of Making Narnia Movies for Netflix

Even after directing the iconic movie Barbie, Greta Gerwig is terrified of making upcoming Narnia movies. As all the fans over the years have loved each movie in the Narnia franchise – there are huge expectations from the upcoming movie.

Narnia Movie Series

There are previously released fan-favorite Narnia movies, including The Chronicles of Naria: The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe came in 2005. After that, The Chronicles of Narnia: Prince Caspian was released in 2008. The last Narnia movie released was The Chronicles of Narnia: The Voyage of the Dawn Treader in 2010.

#Barbie director Greta Gerwig on her next project being the ‘Chronicles of Narnia’ reboot: “I’m properly scared of it, which feels like a good place to start. I think when I’m scared, it’s always a good sign.” pic.twitter.com/9xEvzkEZFy — Pop Base (@PopBase) July 21, 2023

Upcoming Narnia Movie: The Silver Chair

Since 2013, various talks have been about making the next Narnia movie. Through their official website, the filmmakers also shared details on how fans can assist them in naming the next movie. The upcoming Narnia movie will be based on the book, where the lead antagonist is Lady of the Green Kirtle. The name Silver Chair was finalized, but the movie still needs to be in the final making stage.

Greta Gerwig says she hasn’t begun the process of developing her ‘NARNIA’ movies yet. “I'm properly scared of it, which feels like a good place to start.” (Source: https://t.co/ni78XnPBbn) pic.twitter.com/Ifo6qtlIAV — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) July 20, 2023

Narnia Reboot for Netflix

In October 2018, Netflix announced they would have a Narnia reboot with the C. S. Lewis Company through a multi-year agreement for upcoming Narnia TV adaptions or films.

if you're astonished how conservatives have railed at greta gerwig's barbie, just wait until we're 'blessed' with greta gerwig's narnia pic.twitter.com/v6a7vT9FUq — charity (@charitymansson) July 23, 2023

Greta Gerwig on Directing Narnia

Recently, Barbie director Greta Gerwig signed a deal to write and direct two film adaptions of The Chronicles of Narnia franchise. Even after giving successful hits like Barbie, she is scared to write and direct such legendary films. Her recent directorial project, Barbie movie, received fantastic reviews for her incredible directing skills and so much more beyond just directing.

Greta Gerwig Is 'Properly Scared' of Directing 'Narnia' Movies After 'Barbie': 'I'm Terrified of It. It's Extraordinary.' https://t.co/0wklfMyabf — Variety (@Variety) July 21, 2023

Everyone praises her for assembling such a legendary cast and making the movie possible with such a message at the end of the film. In her exact words, she said, “I’m properly scared of it, which feels like a good place to start. When I’m scared, it’s always a good sign.” These seem like motivational words to remember and get inspired.

Worked with Husband on Various Projects

She has also collaborated with her husband on many of her projects, and they make a pretty good team. Such collaborations include films like Greenberg, Mistress America, Frances Ha, White Noise, and many more. Greta Gerwig is an actress, director, and screenwriter.

She has worked on various projects, and working for such a long time has finally paid her off for all her struggles, as she is on her way to global recognition. Since the Barbie movie directorial – she has become one of the most famous names in the industry and fans. Let’s see how brilliantly she comes up for the upcoming Narnia movies through her writing and directing skills.