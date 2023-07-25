Pedro Pascal’s Queer Short Film “Strange Way of Life” To Release in UK for One Night Only

Recent Emmy nominee Pedro Pascal’s upcoming short film has a release date. But there’s a catch. The short film will premiere for one night only in the UK region. Fans and celebrities have eagerly awaited the Strange Way of Life release. They are all getting a date, but it’s for one night only.

Strange Way of Life: A Short Film

This short film stars Pedro Pascal, whom fans remember from his role in the HBO series Game of Thrones and his recent Emmy nomination for his role in The Last of Us. It also stars Ethan Hawke from Moon Knight. The director is Pedro Almodovar from Broken Embraces. Strange Way of Life was the one that got premiered at International Cannes Film Festival.

‘Strange Way of Life’ starring Pedro Pascal and Ethan Hawke will reportedly open the 2023 Cannes Film Festival. The queer Western short film is described as "a very intimate portrait of masculinity" and Almodóvar’s "answer to Brokeback Mountain". pic.twitter.com/1jGgQNVIjh — Pedro Pascal Daily (@pascalarchive) March 19, 2023

Release Date for Strange Way of Life

The short film Strange Way of Life will premiere on 25th September 2023. It is a 31-minute running short film, and after that, there will be a Q&A session following the premiere.

New look at Pedro Pascal and Ethan Hawke in Pedro Almodóvar’s ‘STRANGE WAY OF LIFE’, The 30-minute queer Western short film is described as Almodovar’s answer to ‘Brokeback Mountain’. pic.twitter.com/hOcLPIWydF — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) May 4, 2023

The trailer has been released recently, which seems promising with its storyline. Moreover, when legendary actors like Pedro Pascal and Ethan Hawke are associated, it has something unique that makes it even more popular. The trailer is one minute clip that shows the essence of the short film in just a few scenes. Once seen the trailer, you will want to witness the short film itself.

There are so many scenes, even this short film, filmed in a different era, contain some unbelievable scenes. For instance, there is a scene where some characters are showering with wine and nothing less.

Pedro Pascal's upcoming projects: • 'Strange Way Of Life' short film (2023) • 'The Uninvited' (TBD) • 'Drive-Away Dolls' (2023) • 'Gladiator 2' (2024) • 'My Dentist’s Murder Trial' HBO limited series (TBD) • 'Freaky Tales' (TBD) • 'Weapons' (TBD) pic.twitter.com/J2a4ttC0xf — Pedro Pascal Daily (@pascalarchive) May 9, 2023

The Genre

As discussed earlier, the short film has a queer element, even though it represents a different era. For that, the audience is quite eager to know more. The short film’s story is about two men who meet, and then things happen as one of those was a hired gunman. They met when they were young, and then they met years later.

One of the leading cast members, Pedro Pascal, has been in the limelight since he received Emmy nominations for his role in the recent HBO hit series The Last of Us. His other roles include The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, Triple Frontier, Wonder Woman 1984, The Great Wall, The Mandalorian, The Book of Boba Fett, and many more.