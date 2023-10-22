A Good Day To Be A Dog: K-Drama Starring Cha Eun Woo and Park Gyu-young

People worldwide love K-dramas, and “A Good Day To Be A Dog” is the newest one to join the group. This drama has been making waves and winning over fans all over the world with its unique plot and great cast.

Let’s look into what makes this story so great.

A Good Day To Be A Dog Overview

Han Hae Na is the main character of the drama. She is a single high school teacher who has a strange family secret. Because of a mistake made by a relative, her family has been cursed for many years. What is the curse? Someone in her family turns into a dog at midnight and stays that way for six hours if they kiss someone.

This change happens every night until the person kisses the same person in their dog form. Because of this curse, Han Hae Na’s love life is hard because she always tells possible partners not to kiss her, which makes most of them leave her.

However, things take a bad turn when she kisses Jin Seo Won by chance. They are classmates and work together. What’s the twist? Jin Seo Won is scared of dogs. Han Hae Na is trying to figure out how to handle this difficult situation, which makes for a great show.

Popular Cast Members

A fantastic group is working on the drama. Cha Eun Woo plays Jin Seo Won, and Park Gyu Young plays Han Hae Na. Both actors have shown how good they are as actors in the past, and they brought their A-game to this story.

Along with Lee Hyun Woo, Yoon Hyun Soo, Ryu Abel, and many others, the supporting cast has also given great performances, making the drama a whole.

Different from Webtoon

The series “A Good Day to Be a Dog” is based on Lee Hey’s popular webcomic “읤눘돁 사랑숤럽갻.” The drama did a great job of capturing the spirit of the webtoon while adding its own twist. Fans of the original webtoon and new watchers will both enjoy it.

Reviews of the Series

Both viewers and reviewers have said nice things about the drama. More than 1,585 users on MyDramaList gave the drama an 8.5/10 review, ranked #535 in popularity. This shows that it hit a nerve with viewers.

This series is a must-see because of its unique plot and great acting by the group.

Conclusion

With its unique plot and great acting, “A Good Day to Be a Dog” is a welcome change from other love comedies. If you like K-dramas or want to watch something different, this one will keep you interested.

Watch it now if you haven’t already. It’s a great way to get to know Han Hae Na and Jin Seo Won.