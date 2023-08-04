K-Drama Sweet Home Season 2 Release Date, Storyline, Cast Members, Trailer, Latest Updates 2023, and Everything

Popular K-Drama Sweet Home has officially been confirmed for not just one but two more seasons! Fans waiting for Sweet Home Season 2 Release will also get Season 3. Recently, the show’s renewal was announced, and the filming of the second season is about to start!

Sweet Home Season 2 and Season 3 Renewal

Yes, you heard it right! One of the most awaited K-Dramas, Sweet Home, has been renewed for two more seasons! Now, we will get Season 2, followed by Season 3. The announcement took a lot, but fans finally have it!

There have been almost 18 months since the release of Sweet Home Season 1. Much-awaited renewal news has been announced, and now, let’s wait for the Sweet Home Season 2 Release Date! As of now, there has been no official schedule announced by Netflix. The series makers will soon release details, including the Sweet Home Season 2 Release Date and more.

Sweet Home Season 2 Storyline

The first season finale showed shocking endings and left fans wondering what happened. Hence, the original story from the first season is expected to continue in the second season.

We saw Sang-Wook was almost dying while trying to help Yu-Ri. Also, Cha Hyun Soo was last seen in the military van Sang-Wook drove. Surprisingly, Sang-Wook didn’t have any scars. That suggests he might have undergone the metamorphosis and transformed into a monster.

After Cha Hyun Soo defeated Myeong, we saw Myeong escaping in the military van. There’s a strong possibility that he has control over Sang Wook’s body. Let’s see what happens next in Sweet Home Season 2.

The Sweet Home Season 2 will be released soon, most probably by 2023. The makers’ team has declared no official date.

Apocalyptic Horror K-Drama Series Sweet Home Season 2 Will Return Sweet Home is based on the Naver WEBCOMIC by Kim Carnby and Hwang Young-cha with the same name.#apocalyptic #horror #Sweethomeseason2 #Netflix https://t.co/nqKs6SIJIt pic.twitter.com/kHmxIShT9S — Keeperfacts (@Keeperfacts1) September 15, 2022

Fans can get all the latest updates and notifications for Sweet Home Season 2 and Season 3 from the social media handles of the show. For more details, visit us regularly and learn about your favorite upcoming K-dramas here.

Sweet Home Season 2 Cast Members List

Song Kang as Cha Hyun-soo

Lee Jin-Wook as Pyeon Sang-Wook

Lee Eugene as young Pyeon Sang-Wook

Lee Si-young as Seo Yi-kyung

Go Min-si as Lee Eun-yoo

Park Gyu-young as Yoon Ji-soo

Lee Do-hyun as Lee Eun-hyuk

Kim Nam-hee as Jung Jae-heon

Heo Yool as Kim Su-yeong

Choi Go as Kim Yeong-su

Dane DiLiegro as Muscle Monster

Go Yoon-jung as Park Yoo-ri

Kim Kap-soo as Ahn Gil-seob

Kim Sang-ho as Han Du-sik

Woo Hyun as Kim Suk-hyun

Kim Hyun as Ahn Sun-young

Kim Hee-jung as Cha Jin-ok

Kim Mu-yeol as Kim Young-hoo

Jung Jin-young as Park Chan-young

Chae Won-bin as Ja-young

Go Geon-han as Choi Yoon-jae

Woo Jung-gook as Kang Seung-wan

Lim Soo-hyung as Noh Byung-il

Ahn Dong-goo as Lee Soo-ung

Kim Gook-hee as Son Hye-in

Lee Bong-ryun as Im Myung-sook

Lee Joon-woo as Ryu Jae-hwan

Jeong Ha-dam as Kim Ji-eun

Kim Sung-Cheol as Jung Wooi-Myung

Kim Ji-eun as Han Yu-jin

Lee Ji-ha as Moon Hyeon-sook

Kim Yi-kyung as Cha Soo-ah

Lee Ki-hyuk as Hwang Seung-jae

Yoon Ji-on as Hae-rang

Ham Sung-min as Park Ju-yeong

Yu Oh-Seong as Sergeant Tak In-hwan

Oh Jung-se as Dr. Lim

BIBI Won’t be Playing Any Roles

Earlier, the makers released an announcement that left fans in quiet awe. It was, BIBI – a popular singer announced to play one of the lead roles in Sweet Home Season 2. Upon getting such amazing news, fans were overjoyed. But the happiness went away with sad news i.e. She is not going to be debuting in the second season.

K-Pop star and actress BIBI has stepped down from her role in Sweet Home season 2 due to "scheduling conflicts." The role is now occupied by an unnamed actress. https://t.co/hFODbFlg7E — What's on Netflix (@whatonnetflix) September 20, 2022

Her agency and the show’s maker explained that there were schedule conflicts. And that is the only reason she won’t play any lead role. But fans will not buy it; nobody is getting the point of such things happening.

For now, the shooting is about to start with other cast members. Many original cast members will continue their work in Sweet Home Season 2, but we are sure that BIBI will not be playing any roles in the upcoming season.

Based on a Webtoon Comic

Sweet Home is a horror K-Drama and the adaptation of the Webtoon comic. The comic shares the same name, and it is by Yongchan Hwang. Studio Dragon is the official producer of the show.

They have delivered some of the most-watched K-Dramas, such as Love Alarm, Arthdal Chronicles, My Holo Love, and Crash Landing On You. Many of these dramas are favorite ones for all K-drama fans all over the world.

Confirmed Cast Members for Sweet Home Season 2

Original cast members, including Lee Si Young, Song Kang, Lee Jin Wook, Go Min Si, and Park Gyu Young, will be in the second season.

The makers of the show have confirmed them. Along with them, we will also see some new cast members for the upcoming Sweet Home Season 2.

Newly Added Cast Members for Sweet Home Season 2

We will see some new faces in the second season of Sweet Home. Yoo Oh Sung, Kim Moo Yeol, and Oh Jung Se with Jung Jin-young are new recruits.

Fans might have seen Yu Oh Sung in Friend, The Spy, Attack the Gas Station, and more. He is one of the most popular South Korean actors. Jung Se also has pretty impressive roles in many popular series. His most amazing performance was in Missing 9, Hot Stove League When the Camellia Blooms, It’s Okay Not Be Okay, and many more.

Kim Moo Yeol has been working in musical theatre and had a successful career. Later on, he started working with various film and series makers. Fans might have seen him in The Scam, War of the Arrows, A Muse, All Bark No Bite, and more.

Jung Jin-Young, a.k.a. Jinyoung, is a singer, actor, songwriter, and record producer. His most popular work includes his roles in Love in the Moonlight, Police University, Bunt, The Cast of Itaewon Homicide, Sunny, The Happy Life, and more.

Sweet Home Season 2 Latest Updates 2023

Sweet Home is a South Korean drama series that develops around intense horror, thriller, and apocalyptic storyline. The whole storyline of the Sweet Home series was derived from the Sweet Home webtoon series, created and developed by Kim Carnby and Hwang Young-chan. In addition to that, the show was written by Hong So-ri, Park So-jung, and Kim Hyung-min.

Currently, the show runs for only one season that was released with ten episodes on Netflix on December 18, 2020. And right now, fans are eagerly waiting for the second run. However, the show makers have not announced the official release date for Sweet Home Season 2. However, according to some reports, Sweet Home Season 2 is expected to release by the end of 2023.

Sweet Home Season 2 Trailer Release

For now, the filming of the second season has not yet begun. It is expected to start soon after finalizing the cast members. As soon as the makers get the required cast members, they will release the shooting schedule for the show. Along with that, fans will also get the expected release date for the second season.

After that, the official social media handles of the show will release details regarding the Sweet Home Season 2 Trailer release. Trailers are also one of the most awaited releases for such a popular series.

Because the trailer is the source that lets us peek into the upcoming season’s plot and cast members! And it is quite exciting to watch such awaited trailers for our favorite series.