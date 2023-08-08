K-Drama The Glory Season 2 Release Date, Storyline, Cast Members, Trailer, Latest Updates 2023 Everything

Once again, Netflix is here with an all-new K-drama with so much revenge in the storyline. The Glory is an upcoming K-drama from Netflix and happens to be the joint venture of the famous writer Kim Eun Sook.



It is expected that the series will be released soon, by the end of the year 2022.

The Glory Season 2 Release Date

The makers of the series have not yet declared any official date for the release of the series. But we will soon learn more about the schedule on which the series will be released.

For now, the filming schedule has already been completed, and now the series is in the post-production stages. It is expected that these stages might take about a few months.

Soon, after the editing etc., is completed, we will get the final schedule and release date.

Some sources reveal that The Glory will be released before the year 2022. Hence, if we look at it, it will take just a few more weeks before the release of The Glory.

Also, the series has quite the storyline, which is why it will be popular, as the awaited fans have expected. We will share the official release date as soon as the series is done with the post-production stages.

The Glory Season 2 Storyline – Spoilers Ahead

The series has quite an interesting storyline and leading cast members playing various characters. The story revolves around Moon Dong Eun. Since she was a little girl, she dreamed of being an architect. She was forced to quit school because the bullies tortured her, and then she dropped out.

Many fellow students didn’t help her as well as those who hurt her in many different ways.

But later on, so many things were considered, and then she left the school and her dream of becoming an architect.

Years later, she managed to get into the school where she left and became a teacher. On the other hand, her bully also got married and had kids who were admitted to the same school. The school where she has been waiting to get her revenge on the kids of her bullies. All these years, she has been plotting revenge, and it all begins again.

The Glory Season 2 Cast Members List

Song Hye-kyo as Moon Dong-eun

Jung Ji-so as young Moon Dong-eun

Lim Ji-yeon as Park Yeon-jin

Lee Do-hyun as Ju Yeo-jeong

Shin Ye-eun as young Park Yeo-jin

Yeom Hye-ran as Kang Hyeon-nam

Park Sung-hoon as Jeon Jae-joon

Jung Sung-il as Ha Do-yeong

Cha Joo-young as TBA

Song Hyo Kyo

Song Hye Kyo has also previously worked with Kim Eun-sook on a popular series, Descendants of the Sun. It was quite the series that caught global attention and has global fans worldwide. Besides that, she has been working for a long time and has done many popular roles.

Netflix Upcoming Series #TheGlory revealed its confirmed cast! We will be tuning in 🥰 pic.twitter.com/bLfN83sSsd — kdrama diary (@kdramasdiary) July 22, 2022

Her most appreciated series include roles in Autumn in My Heart, All In, Full House, That Winter, the Wind Blows along with Now We are Breaking Up, Encounter, and more.



Her popular films include The Grandmaster, My Brilliant Life, The Queens, Hwang Jin Yi, and more.

Lee Do Hyun

He will be playing the role of Joo Yeo Jung. He is also one of the most popular K-pop stars. His role and skills in the series Hotel del Luna were quite appreciated. 18 Again, Youth of May and Sweet Home have also been popular.

He appeared in Summer Night and is currently working on various projects. He has also worked in many television series such as Prison Playbook, Still 17, The Great Show, Clean with Passion for Now, Beyond Evil, Melancholia, and more.

Lim Ji-Yeon

She has worked in many short films, stage plays, series, and movies. Her films include Obsessed, Luck Key, Dear Lim, Tazza: One-Eyed Jack, Spiritwalker, and many more. Television series include The Royal Gambler, The Doctors, Blow Breeze, Welcome 2 Life, and High Society. Some fans might not be aware of her role in the Money Heist adaption of South Korea i.e. Money Heist: Korea – Joint Economic Area.

Shin Ye-Eun

She has wired on various web and television series and gained much popularity. Her role in the series A-Teen and A-Teen 2 made her much famous. Her other television series include Welcome, More Than Friends, He Is Psychometric and more. She has also appeared in many music videos; Radio shows, and more.

The Glory Season 2 Makers Team

The series is from the popular writer Kim Eun Sook, whom you might already know from The Descendents of the Sun. That series also gained much popularity and got fans from across the world. There are so many dialogues from the series that have been quite popular and have gone viral.



The director of the series is Ahn Gil Ho. Previous directing projects the director include Stranger, Memories of the Alhambra, Happiness, and many more.

How Many Episodes Will Be There In The Glory Season 2

The Glory will have a total of 8 episodes in its first season. Later on, we will see how the first season performs, and according to that, the makers’ team will renew the series for upcoming seasons.

The Glory Season 2 Latest Updates 2023

The Glory is a Soth Korean television series that Kim Eun-sook initially wrote. The plot of The Glory Season 1 follows a perfect balance of psychological thriller and revenge storyline. Currently, the show runs for one season, and fans are eager to watch the second run of The Glory series.



The first season of The Glory series premiered on Netflix on December 30, 2022. And almost three months later, the show makers dropped another eight episodes of The Glory series on March 10, 2023.

The show makers have not shared the official release date for The Glory Season 2. However, we expect the upcoming season to release by the end of 2023 or in the early months of 2024.

The Glory Season 2 Official Trailer Release

The series’ trailer has not yet been declared because it is already in the post-production stages. After a few weeks, we will see the official trailer release from the show makers.

The trailer will drop so many hints related to the series’ story. From that, fans can easily learn about the series’ storyline and plot. Not just that, we will also get to know the confirmed cast members of the show. Soon, after The Glory trailer’s release, we will share the same here. Stay Tuned!

Final Words

The series, Glory will release by the end of the current year, most probably by December 2022. We will share all the latest news and notifications regarding the series here. Keep visiting the website to know more about The Glory and all the other upcoming K-dramas.