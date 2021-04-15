Warrior Season 3 Release Date, Cast, Plot – The Latest News.

It is a martial arts crime drama tv series. There are two seasons of the series Warrior and the third season of Warrior will soon be released.

Warrior Season 3 will be released on HBO Max. It was announced in April 2021. We can expect Warrior Season 3 in mid-2022 or late 2022.

The series Warrior was renewed for the second season in April 2019 by Cinemax. Let’s get the complete information about Warrior Season 3.

Warrior Season 3:

The story of the series Warrior is set in 1870 in San Francisco. It is a time of Tong Wars. The series Warrior features Ah Sahm. He is a martial arts prodigy.

He emigrates from China to find his sister. He thinks that she is sold to the most powerful tongs in Chinatown.

In Warrior Season 2 – Episode 10, we have seen that Zing decides to escape from prison and makes a plan for that. Mail Ling starts blackmailing Buckley.

There is no official update about the storyline of Warrior Season 3. We expect that the story of Warrior Season 2 will be continued in the upcoming Warrior Season 3. Maybe the cast of Warrior Season 2 will repeat in Season 3. Let’s discuss the expected cast of Warrior Season 3.

Warrior Season 3 Cast:

Andrew Koji as Ah Sahm Olivia Cheng as Ah Toy Jason Tobin as Young Jun Dianne Doan as Mai Ling Kieran Bew as “Big” Bill O’Hara Dean Jagger as Dylan Leary Joanna Vanderham as Penelope Blake Tom Weston – Jones as Richard Henry Lee Langley Kirkwood as Walter Franklin Buckley Christin McKay as Samuel Blake Perry Yung as Father Jun Joe Taslim as Li Yong Dustin Nguyen as Zing Celine Buckens as Sophie Mercer Miranda Raison as Nellie Davenport Chen Tang as Hong Emily Child as Lucy O’Hara Graham Hopkins as Byron Mercer David Butler as Russell Flanagan Patrick Baladi as Robert Crestwood

Warrior Season 1 was released on 5th April 2019, and Season 2 was released on 2nd October 2020. Warrior Season 1 and 2 consist of ten episodes each.

Warrior Season 1 and 2 were released on Cinemax. The series Warrior includes action, drama, and martial arts.

Jonathan Tropper created the series, Warrior. Jonathan Tropper, Justis Lin, Danielle Woodrow, Shannon Lee, Andrew Schneider, and Richard Sharkey executively produced the series, Warrior.

The series Warrior was released in three different languages; American English, Mandarin, and Cantonese.

Each episode of the series Warrior ranges from 44 to 66 minutes. The series Warrior was made under Tropper Ink Productions, Perfect Storm Entertainment, and Bruce Lee Entertainment.

The official trailer of Warrior Season 3 is not released yet. The official trailer of Season 2 was released on 9th September 2020 by Cinemax. Find the trailer of Warrior Season 2 below.

