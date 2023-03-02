Good Trouble Season 5 Release Date, Trailer, Cast Members, Storyline, and More

The Fosters spinoff series Good Trouble is coming back soon with its upcoming fifth season. Fans who have been eagerly waiting for Good Trouble Season 5, their wait is about to be over with the release of one more season. Good Trouble has received 7.5 IMDb ratings out of 10.

Take a look at more details related to Good Trouble Season 5 Release Date, Trailer release, and more.

Good Trouble Season 5 Release Date

The Good Trouble Season 5 is all set to premiere on 16th March 2023. Earlier, many seasons have also premiered through a similar kind of schedule. The first season was released in January 2019 and soon it was renewed for a second season due to its popularity. The Good Trouble Season 2 was then released in June 2019.

Soon, the third season was released in February 2021 followed by the fourth season on 9th March 2022. Now, finally, fans are getting one more season of Good Trouble, which will be released soon by March 2023.

Good Trouble Cast Members

Maia Mitchell as Callie Adams Foster

Cierra Ramirez as Mariana Adams Foster

Zuri Adele as Malika Williams

Emma Hunton as Davia Moss

Josh Pence as Dennis Cooper

Sherry Cola as Alice Kwan

Tommy Martinez as Gael Martinez

Roger Bart as Curtis Wilson

Beau Mirchoff as Jamie Hunter

Bryan Craig as Joaquin Peréz

Max Cutler as Sam Higgins

Michael Galante as Bryan

Priscilla Quintana as Isabella Tavez

Molly McCook as Rebecca

Ken Kirby as Benjamin

Dustin Ingram as Alex Wood

Dhruv Uday Singh as Raj Patil

Chloe Wepper as Casey

Heather Mazur as Angela Miller

Charlie Bodin as Josh Mandela

Nicki Micheaux as Sandra Thompson

Kara Wang as Sumi

TJ Linnard as Evan Speck

Briana Venskus as Meera Mattei

Daisy Eagan asJoey Riverton

Mallory McCree as Dom Williams

Dianne Doan as Kate Nguyen

Chris Sheffield as Jeff

Anastasia Leddick as Kelly

Maisie Klompus as Rachel Boyle

Lisandra Tena as Teresa

Amin El Gamal as Cary Plack

Seri DeYoung as Claire Badgley

Rachel Rosenbloom as Gina Spero

Denim Richards as Elijah Adrieux

Juan Antonio as Marcus

Nicole Lynn Evans as Gwen Tuckerman

Richard Brooks as Joseph Turner

Melina Abdullah as Herself

Caitlin Kimball as Sydney

Zsane Jhe as Tiana

River Butcher as Lindsay Brady

Azita Ghanizada as Kendra Zahir

Shawntay Dalton as Lisa

Presliah Nunez as Sariya

Alex Fernandez as Hugo Martinez

Constance Zimmer as Kathleen Gale

Izzy Diaz as Will

Marisela Zumbado as Tracy

Maiara Walsh as Jenna Peréz

Brooke Nevin as Ryan Jones

Jesse Berry as Elliot Bowen

Graham Sibley as Silas Thompson

Patrisse Cullors as Herself

Good Trouble Leading Cast Members

Maia Mitchell as Callie Adams Foster

She is one of the leading roles in the series Good Trouble, however, she is now not a series regular but a guest role. Fans might have seen her in a children’s television series Mortified. Her other noticeable works include Trapped, Teen Beach Movie, Teen Beach 2, and more.

Her popular movies include After the Dark, Hot Summer Nights, The Last Summer, No Way Out, Never Goin’ Back, and more. She has also appeared in Hayley Kiyoko – a music video that was released in 2019.

The first step to figuring out your 20s? Wine. Lots of wine.

______________

Here's your first look at #GoodTrouble, coming January 2019 to @FreeformTV. pic.twitter.com/qY1pfOTyPJ — Good Trouble (@GoodTrouble) September 26, 2018

Cierra Ramirez as Mariana Adams Foster

Cierra plays the role of an adopted sister who has just graduated from the prestigious MIT. For her role in the series Good Trouble, she has been nominated for many categories. Awards include ALMA Award, GLAAD Media Award, and Imagen Foundation Award nomination. Not many fans are aware but Cierra happens to be a Colombian of Mexican descent.

There are many singles in which Cierra has features and has been very popular amongst fans. Her famous songs include Faded, Bad Boys, Liquid Courage, Love Me Ole, BBU, Over Your Head, and many more. She has also appeared in many movies including All In, Petting Scorpions, Drink Slay Love, Girl in Progress, Star and Stella Save the World, and more.

Fans might also have seen Cierra in one of her television series, as she has done many of those too. She played various characters in many types of series. Her work in television series includes CSI: Miami, Desperate Housewives, My Own Worst Enemy, The Talk, The Suite Life of Zack and Cody, The Secret Life of the American Teenager, The Good Trouble, Marvel Rising: Chasing Ghosts, Marvel Rising: Heart of Iron and Marvel Rising: Battle of the Bands.

WARNING: The Good Trouble Spoilers Follow.

Good Trouble Storyline

The series Good Trouble is a spinoff series of a popular series The Fosters. Characters from this series – Callie and Mariana relocate to Loa Angeles and start their adult lives through their jobs. As they start their career in their respective fields of work, they make friends and lead their lives. Callie eventually becomes a law clerk who is working for a Judge whereas Mariana is a Software Engineer. Both of them meet various kinds of people including their neighbors and many others.

Good Trouble Season 5 Expectations

Fans are eagerly waiting for their favorite characters to return for Good Trouble Season 5. One of the most exciting returns will be Maia Mitchell who as we all saw left. But we are going to see fan-favorite character Callie Adams-Foster in the very first episode of the fifth season. There are going to be some very interesting storylines including many twists, heartbreaks, romance, highs-lows and so much more.

After starting to lead their adult lives through their own careers, now Coterie roommates will be living their further lives while learning so many new things in their personal as well as professional lives. As the fans already know, Good Trouble features Tommy Martinez, Cierra Ramirez, Emma Hunton, Zuri Adele, Josh Pence, Booboo Stewart, Sherry Cola, and Bryan Craig in the leading roles.

Good Trouble Makers Team

This amazing series is created by Peter Paige, Joanna Johnson, and Bradley Bredeweg. The team of executive producers includes Peter Paige, Greg Gugliotta, Christine Sacani, Cierra Ramirez, Benny Medina, Megan Lynn, Wade Solomon, Jon M. Chu, Jennifer Lopez, Maia Mitchell, Joanna Johnson, and more. Associated production companies are Blazing Elm Entertainment, J.J. Productions, and Nuyorican Productions.

Good Trouble Season 5 Trailer Release

The makers of Good Trouble have not yet released any official trailer until now, but soon we are going to get one. We are aware that Good Trouble Season 5 will be released by March 2023 – just after a few weeks, so the trailer is expected to release soon. We will be sharing all the latest news and notifications regarding the Good Trouble Season 5 release date and more.

To get notified regarding all the latest news and notifications for upcoming series news, keep in touch with us.