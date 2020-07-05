VITEEE Sample Papers 2020 – VITEEE Syllabus Download PDF 2020 at www.vit.ac.in:

The Vellore Institute of Technology declared the notification of exam syllabus and sample question paper 2020 onto the official site www.vit.ac.in. So the students who applied for this Engineering Entrance Exam (EEE) they can download Exam Paper and Exam syllabus on to the official site. Students can download previous year question paper and get more idea about the exam pattern.

The Vellore Institute of Technology conduct the Entrance Engineering examination every year for the students; VIT University provides engineering courses for the Bachelor students. The VIT was declared the VITEEE exam 2020 on to the official site. There are a large number of students registered their name on the main portal. Now the VITEEE has been published the exam syllabus on the main site.

VITEEE 2020 sample paper and Syllabus:

The VITEEE is released the exam syllabus and sample with an answer on the official site. So the related students download the VITEEE exam syllabus and sample question paper with their answer on the main portal. Students can also download the previous year paper to get the more idea about the exam paper. The exam syllabus mostly comes in the CBSE or state board 12 level. Students all sample paper and exam syllabus in the pdf format.

To get more information about the VITEEE exam syllabus and sample question paper shown at below.

Name of the Organization: Vellore Institute of Technology

Name of the exam: Vellore Institute of Technology Engineering Entrance Exam (VITEEE) 2020

Exam Date: The examination conducted in 2020.

Post Category: VITEEE Exam Syllabus & Sample Paper

VITEEE Exam Syllabus:

The VIT University consists the following subjects such as Chemistry, Physics, Mathematics, and Biology.

VITEEE Chemistry Syllabus

The syllabus consists of the Chemistry such as Atomic Structure, Coordination Chemistry & Solid Chemistry, D and F blocks, Alcohols and Ethers, Thermodynamics, Chemical Equilibrium, Chemical Kinetics, Isomerism in Organic Compounds, Carboxylic Acids and their derivatives, Carbonyl Compounds, and Organic Nitrogen Compounds.

VITEEE Physics Syllabus

The Syllabus Consist of the Physics such as Laws of Motion & Work, Energy and power, Electronics Charges and their Conservations, Properties of Matter, Current Electricity, Electromagnetic Induction and Alternating Current, Magnetic Effects of Electric current, Nuclear Physics, Dual Nature of Radiation and Atomic Physics and Semiconductor Devices and their Applications.

VITEEE Biology Syllabus

The syllabus consists of the Biology such as Biotechnology and its Applications, Biodiversity, Ecology and Environment, Biochemistry, Taxonomy, Plant Physiology, Human Physiology and Reproduction.

VITEEE Mathematics Syllabus

The Syllabus consist of the Mathematics such as Analytical Geometry of two dimensions, Matrices and their Applications, Analytical Geometry of Three Dimensions, Trigonometry and complex number, Vector Algebra, Probability Distributions, Differential Equations, Differential Calculus, Integral Calculus and its Applications and Discrete Mathematics.

Steps for download the VITEEE Exam Syllabus 2020:

First students visit the official site visit.ac.in. Then find the link “VITEEE sample question paper & exam syllabus 2020”. Now the syllabus is displayed on your screen. Download it into the pdf format. Take print out for the further use.

VITEEE Syllabus & exam pattern

Official site: www.vit.ac.in