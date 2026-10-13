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Austin Butler and Michael B. Jordan Suit Up as Crockett and Tubbs in ‘Miami Vice ’85’ First Look

Universal Pictures has unveiled the first official images from Miami Vice ’85, confirming Austin Butler and Michael B. Jordan as Detectives Sonny Crockett and Ricardo Tubbs. The images mark a major milestone for the upcoming prequel film, which will explore the origins of the franchise’s most famous undercover narcotics officers at the height of the 1980s cocaine boom. The first look features the actors in period-appropriate clothing, from pastel suits to the casual linen looks that were the hallmark of the original television series’ aesthetic. Butler wears a light-colored suit with an unbuttoned collar, and Jordan wears a darker, tailored suit; both fit the distinct visual language set by creator Anthony Yerkovich and executive producer Michael Mann. Universal Pictures has unveiled the first official images of Austin Butler and Michael B. Jordan as Sonny Crockett and Ricardo Tubbs in Miami Vice ’85. The prequel, set in 1985, explores the two detectives’ early partnership. Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah directed the film, and Universal Studios produced it.

Key Details

What happened: Universal Pictures released the first stills from the set of Miami Vice ’85.

Universal Pictures released the first stills from the set of Miami Vice ’85. Cast and crew: Austin Butler as Sonny Crockett; Michael B. Jordan as Ricardo Tubb; directors Adil El Arband and Bilall Fallah

Austin Butler as Sonny Crockett; Michael B. Jordan as Ricardo Tubb; directors Adil El Arband and Bilall Fallah Where: The production is shooting in stand-in locations for 1980s Miami.

The production is shooting in stand-in locations for 1980s Miami. When: Filming is currently in progress. Images released in [Current Month/Year].

Filming is currently in progress. Images released in [Current Month/Year]. Latest update: Visual insight into lead actors’ costumes and their character interactions.

Visual insight into lead actors’ costumes and their character interactions. What happens next: Production will continue, and Universal Pictures is expected to announce a theatrical release date in the next few months.

What Is ‘Miami Vice ’85’?

Miami Vice ’85 isn’t a direct remake of the 2006 film starring Colin Farrell and Jamie Foxx, nor is it a continuation of the 2006 storyline. Instead, the project is billed as a prequel to the original 1984-1989 NBC television series. The timeline is 1985, during the second season of the original show, which critics and fans generally agree was the peak of the series’ cultural relevance. The movie is about the partnership between Crockett, a former University of Florida football player turned detective, and Tubbs, a New York City cop who moves to Miami in search of a drug dealer who killed his brother. By setting the film in 1985, the filmmakers can explore Miami’s mid-1980s socio-political climate, including the growing War on Drugs and Miami’s rise as a global center for international finance and illicit trade.

Casting and Character Interpretation

Universal’s casting of Austin Butler and Michael B. Jordan is a high-profile pairing. Best known for his transformative performance as Elvis Presley in Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis (2022), Butler lends a physical intensity and a brooding presence to Sonny Crockett. Sources say Butler underwent intense physical training to get into shape for the character’s athletic background. See also Sell Your Haunted House Season 2 Release Date, Storyline, and Everything You Need To Know Michael B. Jordan, frequent collaborator with director Ryan Coogler and star of the Creed franchise and Black Panther, stars as Ricardo Tubbs. Jordan’s performance will likely focus on Tubbs’ methodical investigative style and moral compass (often at odds with Crockett’s more impulsive tactics). The chemistry between the two leads is the heart and soul of the Miami Vice franchise. The original series was lauded for its “buddy cop” dynamic, combining action with philosophical musings about crime, justice, and excess. The new film tries to replicate that dynamic, with a pace and visual fidelity updated for today’s audiences.

Direction and Production Team

The Belgian-Moroccan duo Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah, known for Bad Boys for Life (2020) and the Disney+ series Ms. Marvel, directs the film. The appointment indicates Universal’s desire to blend the gritty, realistic crime elements of the original series with high-octane action sequences. Michael Mann, who executive produced the original TV series and directed the 2006 film, executive produces Miami Vice ’85. Mann’s involvement ensures continuity with the franchise’s signature aesthetic: neon-lit streets, synth-heavy soundscapes, and a focus on the psychological toll of undercover work. But Mann isn’t directing this one, so El Arbi and Fallah can create their own visual identity.

Why It Matters

The Miami Vice franchise remains a touchstone in American pop culture, credited with popularizing music videos in television storytelling and influencing fashion trends worldwide. A successful return to the 1980s setting gives studios a chance to mine nostalgia without the obvious pitfalls of direct remakes, which often struggle to justify their existence alongside beloved originals. See also Captain Laserhawk Season 2 Release Date, Cast, Storyline, Trailer Release, and Everything You Need to Know This film is a key part of Universal Pictures’ strategy to revive legacy intellectual properties with A-list talent. Following the success of period dramas and action movies, Miami Vice ’85 will test whether a stylish, character-driven crime drama set in a specific historical context can connect with audiences today.

What Happens Next

Production is underway on Miami Vice ’85. Universal Pictures hasn’t set an official theatrical release date yet, but industry analysts are guessing a late 2025 or early 2026 window to allow for post-production and marketing campaigns. Fans can expect more trailers and behind-the-scenes footage as filming continues. No official plot summary has been released beyond the designation of “prequel,” and details on supporting cast members are scarce.

FAQ

Is Miami Vise ’85 a sequel or a remake?

Neither. Miami Vice ’85 is a prequel to the original 1984–1989 television series and takes place during the show’s second season.

Who’s playing Sonny Crockett and Ricardo Tubbs?

Austin Butler as Sonny Crockett; Michael B. Jordan as Ricardo Tubbs

Michael Mann directing new ‘Miami Vice’ film?

No. Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah are directing it. Michael Mann is an executive producer.

When is Miami Vice ’85 coming out?

Universal Pictures has not yet confirmed an official release date. The movie is in production now.