Facebook Twitter/X Pinterest Reddit WhatsApp

Rams QB Matthew Stafford’s Wife Kelly Struggles in Fourth-Grade Trivia Quiz

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford and his wife Kelly Stafford recently took part in a friendly fourth-grade trivia contest, with the NFL veteran easily beating his wife on an elementary school English question. The interaction appeared in the latest episode of the team’s digital series, offering a glimpse of the couple’s chemistry off the field. Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford and his wife Kelly recently took part in a fourth-grade trivia quiz in the team’s “QB 1 on 1” video series. Matthew correctly identified “personification” as the figurative language used in a sentence about Stafford throwing a touchdown. At the same time, Kelly guessed “hyperbole” incorrectly, and later joked on social media that she had “no idea” what personification meant.

Key Details

What happened: Matthew Stafford and Kelly Stafford played a trivia game at an elementary school.

Matthew Stafford and Kelly Stafford played a trivia game at an elementary school. Who’s involved: Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford and his wife Kelly Stafford.

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford and his wife Kelly Stafford. Where: A video posted by the Los Angeles Rams shows it.

A video posted by the Los Angeles Rams shows it. When: Early October 2026, as part of the team’s digital series, Season 2, the video dropped.

Early October 2026, as part of the team’s digital series, Season 2, the video dropped. And the latest: Kelly Stafford posted a clip of her wrong answer on Instagram, joking about her struggle with the question.

Kelly Stafford posted a clip of her wrong answer on Instagram, joking about her struggle with the question. What’s next: Season 2 of “QB 1 on 1” will continue to drop new episodes with the Stafford family and other Rams players.

What Happened in the Quiz?

The trivia challenge appeared in the premiere episode of season 2 of “QB 1 on 1,” a digital series created by the Los Angeles Rams. The couple answered elementary-level questions in an “overtime duel” format for the segment. In one segment, the host posed a fourth-grade English question: “What kind of figurative language is used in this sentence? “When Matthew threw the winning touchdown, the stadium erupted with joy.” Matthew Stafford, of course, knew the answer instantly, and correctly: “Personification.” But Kelly Stafford wrote down “hyperbole.”

What Kelly Stafford Said

Kelly Stafford, who has a social media following of hundreds of thousands, leaned into the joke instead of shying away. Kelly shared a clip of the quiz on her personal Instagram account, laughing at herself for her blunder. “I don’t know how to spell this,” Kelly said in the video clip. Personification definition? The video was met with a lot of joy from the viewers, and many complimented the chemistry of the pair. Comments on the Rams’ YouTube release saw fans defending Kelly, noting that fourth-grade grammar rules can be tricky, and celebrating the rare, unscripted look into the life of a high-profile NFL family. See also Zach Cregger’s ‘Resident Evil’ Reboot Targets Franchise-Record Box Office Opening Amid Strong Reviews

Why It Matters

Although it might not seem like much, content such as the “QB 1 on 1” series serves a strategic purpose for NFL franchises: it humanizes the stars. It turns them into family characters rather than distant sports heroes. For the Rams, tapping into Kelly Stafford’s current social media following, along with the family’s popularity, helps the team keep fans engaged during the regular season as it rides the roller coaster of on-field performance. It also helps reinforce the Stafford family brand, which has become a staple of the Rams’ community and marketing outreach since their Super Bowl run.

What Happens Next

The Los Angeles Rams will continue to air episodes of “QB 1 on 1” throughout the 2026 NFL season, including more challenges and behind-the-scenes interviews. Matthew Stafford and the Rams are preparing for their upcoming Week 5 contest, looking to build on their recent performances and solidify their playoff positioning.

FAQ

What was the fourth-grade question Matthew and Kelly Stafford were asked?

They were asked to identify what type of figurative language was used in the following sentence: “The stadium roared with excitement after Matthew threw the winning touchdown.”

What was Kelly Stafford’s answer to the quiz question?

Kelly Stafford got it wrong with “hyperbole.” Matthew Stafford got the right answer, “personification.”

Where can I watch the Matthew and Kelly Stafford quiz video?

The video is available on the official Los Angeles Rams YouTube channel as part of Season 2 of the “QB 1 on 1” digital series, and Kelly Stafford shared clips on her Instagram page.