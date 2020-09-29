UPSSC Amin Recruitment 2020 for 152 Town clerk at www.upsssc.gov.in

UPSC Amin Recruitment 2020 for 152 Town clerk at www.upsssc.gov.in:

The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Service Selection Commission Board has going to declare the notification of UPSC Amin Recruitment 2020 for the Town Clerk among the 152 number of posts at the official site at www.upsssc.gov.in.

So the candidates who are eligible and interested in the UPSC Amin Recruitment 2020 on before the last date of submission of application form in 2020. This is the best job opportunity for the candidates who find the government job in the Uttar Pradesh state.

UPSC Amin Recruitment 2020:

The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Service Selection Commission is known as UPSC. The UPSC is the government organization of the Uttar Pradesh state. The UPSC formed in November 1988.

The Headquarter of UPSC Board located in Lucknow. The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Service Selection Commission constituted under the provision of Act 2014. Every time the UPSSSC declare the UPSC Amin recruitment notification for the various posts. Recently also announce the hiring of the Amin Town Clerk.

UPSSSC Town Clerk Posts Recruitment 2020:

The UPSC is going to declare UPSC recruitment notification of the posts of Town Clerk among the 152 number of vacancies. So the candidates may apply at online on to the official site at www.upsssc.gov.in.

The candidates visit the official site for getting more information of the Eligibility Criteria. Candidates have the best opportunity to get the government job.

UPSC Amin Recruitment 2020 – www.upsssc.gov.in:

Name of the Organization: Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UPSC)

Name of the Jobs: Amin and Town Clerk

A number of vacancies: There are total 152 posts vacancies.

Amin: 124 posts

Town Clerk: 28 posts

Job Location: The position located in Uttar Pradesh state.

Job Category: This is state government job.

Post Category: UPSC Recruitment 2020 Apply 152 Town Clerk Vacancies

Eligibility Criteria for UPSC Recruitment 2020:

Educational Qualification: Candidates should complete their 12 class or its equivalents from the recognized board or institutions.

Age Limits: Candidates should have minimum age 18 years and maximum age 40 years.

Selection Process: Candidates selected by performance in written test and interview process.

Pay Scale: Selected Candidates will get Rs.5200/- to Rs.20200/- with grade pay Rs.1900/-.

Application Fee: General Category & OBC Category candidates pay Rs.160/- and SC/ ST/ PWD category candidates should pay R.70/- only.

How to apply UPSC Amin & Town Clerk Recruitment 2020?

The UPSC has declared the UPSC Amin recruitment notification for the posts of Amina and Town Clerk among the 152 posts on the official site at www.upsssc.gov.in. Here some details about the application format given below.

First candidates visit the UPSC official site at www.upsssc.gov.in. Then choose the online UPSC Amin application form. Now fill the necessary UPSC details and submit it. Download UPSC Amin form and take a printout for future purpose.

UPSC Amin & Town Clerk Recruitment 2020

Official Site: www.upsssc.gov.in