The Worst of Evil Season 1 Recap, Ending Explained, Review, Cast, Trailer, and Everything

The Worst of Evil Season 1 Overview

South Korea’s “The Worst of Evil” is a gripping drama series that goes deep into the world of crime gangs, undercover operations, and the human problems that people in these situations face.

The show is set in the 1990s and is about a police officer who goes underground to join a vast crime group that ships drugs to South Korea, China, and Japan. His wife is also very active in the operation; she is a drug officer. The show got an 8.5/10 review on IMDb, which means that people liked it

The Worst of Evil Season 1 Cast Members List

Ji Chang-wook as Park Jun-mo (Kwon Seung-ho)

Bibi as Lee Hae-ryeon

Im Se-mi as Yoo Eui-Jeong

Wi Ha-joon as Jung Gi-cheul

Woo Kang-min as Bok-nam

Lee Shin-ki as Seo Jong-ryeol

Yoon Kyung-ho as Hwang Min-goo

Lim Seong-Jae as Choi Jeong-bae

Cha Rae-hyung as Hong Hee-seong

Jung Jae-kwang as Kwon Tae-ho

Bae Myung-jin as Bae Yong-dae

Ji Seung-hyun as Seok Do-hyung

Gyeol Hwi as Cheol-gon

Keum Kwang-san as Baby

Ye Soo-Jung as Yoon Won-gil

Park Sang-hoon as Sung Ki-soo

Lee Jeong-heon as Cho Chang-sik

Dokgo Young-jae as Song Dong-hyuk

Kim Beom-soo as Detective Go

Jung Man-sik as Jang Kyung-chul

The Worst of Evil Season 1 Plot Synopsis Recap

The Season 1 finale of “The Worst of Evil” is full of feelings and turns you didn’t see coming. The secret police officer Jun-mo finally faces Jung-bae, the leader of the crime gang, during a trade.

The tension is evident as Jun-mo, who has been a part of the syndicate for a long time, tells everyone who he is. The syndicate members are arrested after this scene is a masterful mix of tension and action.



In the meantime, Jun-mo’s betrayal hurts Gi-Chul, a key figure in the show. People are on the edge of their seats as Gi-Chul gets to escape in a dramatic turn of events.

The Worst of Evil Season 1 Ending Explained

The series ends in a way that makes you feel sad and think. Jun-mo and his wife, Eui-Jeong, go home and find Gi-cheul there. He tells them they betrayed him.

The scene is very upsetting because Gi-cheul is trying to deal with the fact that people he trusts have lied to him. When Gi-cheul is upset, he points a gun at his head, which starts a dangerous standoff.

It only takes Jun-mo a second to decide to shoot Gi-cheul when he realizes his death will affect Eui-Jeong. This action makes Jun-mo’s character even more complicated and shows the moral problems undercover agents have to deal with.

At the end of the show, Jun-mo and Eui-jeong are given awards for their service, but their relationship is stressed, and it’s clear that their work has taken a toll on their mental health.

The Worst of Evil Season 1 Review – Is The Show Worth Watching?

In the crime thriller genre, “The Worst of Evil” stands out. But it goes beyond the usual tropes of secret operations and shows how complicated the characters’ minds and feelings are.

The show is well-made, and the plot gets more robust with each episode, taking fans deeper into crime gangs and undercover operations. The cast, especially Ji Chang-Wook, and Wi Ha-joon, give excellent performances that make the characters more real and give them meaning.



The show also pays homage to Hong Kong noir from the late 1980s and early 1990s, which gives it a unique look and feel.

In general, “The Worst of Evil” is a great movie that you should watch. The show not only makes you laugh, but it also makes you think and feel. It’s a trip through the dark sides of crime and the human mind, so anyone who likes well-told stories and complicated characters should watch it.

When Will The Worst of Evil Season 1 Release?

The first season of “The Worst of Evil” finally came out on September 27, 2023, after a long wait. Many fans of the genre were excited about the release because they were looking forward to a new take on crime stories.

Where to Watch The Worst of Evil Season 2?

You can watch Season 1 of “The Worst of Evil” on several platforms, including famous streaming services like Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, and Hulu. It may also be available on cable TV stations that show Korean dramas or shows from other countries.

People who would rather have a digital copy can rent or buy the series on Google Play Movies, iTunes, or YouTube. Finally, if you like physical media, keep an eye out for DVD or Blu-ray versions. Check what’s available in your area since entry can be different.

The Worst of Evil Season 1 Official Trailer

The original trailer for “The Worst of Evil Season 1” is an exciting look into the show’s intense and gripping world. Setting the mood for the show, it shows the dangerous world of crime gangs, the high-stakes secret operations, and the personal problems the main characters are having.

The trailer makes you want to watch the show immediately because it looks like it will be full of action, drama, and a deep look into the human mind.

Bottom Line

Ultimately, “The Worst of Evil” is a unique crime story that stands out. It has a good IMDb rating of 8.5/10, showing viewers and reviewers like the show. Action, tension, and emotional depth are all mixed in a way that makes it stand out. Fans of the genre should watch it.

The show not only entertains but also makes you think because it deals with moral issues, complicated characters, and the mental effects of undercover operations. Whether you like crime shows or are just looking for a show with more than surface-level thrills, “The Worst of Evil” is worth your time.