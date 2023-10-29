The Winter King Season 1 Episode 10 Release Date, Cast Members, Recap, Spoilers, Trailer, and Everything

A British historical fantasy TV show, “The Winter King,” gives King Arthur’s stories a new look. The show takes the story of Arthur Pendragon out of its magical parts and sets it in Britain after the Roman Empire.

The writer’s exceptional screenwriting and actors’s performance make the character more human. The show is based on Bernard Cornwell’s Warlord Chronicles books, and it tells the exciting story of how Arthur went from being a young fighter to the legendary King Arthur.



The first season of The Winter King premiered on ITVX and MGM on August 20, 2023, and it received an above-average rating of 5.9/10 on the IMDb platform. However, the first season’s finale is yet to be released, and fans can’t wait to watch The Winter King Season 1 Episode 10.

If you are also one of them, then read this article thoroughly. Here, we have added the finale episode’s release date, a list of cast members, the plot of the previous episode, a trailer, and some shallow spoilers for The Winter King Season 1.

The Winter King Season 1 Overview

The show takes place in the fifth century before Britain was united. It is set in a harsh world where different groups and tribes are at war. Life was short back then, and Arthur Pendragon went from being an outcast to a legendary leader and fighter.

A Saxon monk named Derfel Cadarn tells the story to a young queen named Igraine many years after Arthur’s death. Iain De Caestecker plays King Arthur Pendragon, Stuart Campbell plays Derfel Cadarn, Ellie James plays Nimue, and many more great players are in the cast.

The Winter King Season 1 Episode 10 Release Date

Since the show makers have released the first season of The Winter King and fans have been showing positive responses to the show, it is quite natural to ask, where will we see the finale of The Winter King Season 1?



In that response, The showrunners have set the date for episode 10 of The Winter King, which will air on November 5, 2023. The first season will likely end on an exciting and dramatic note with this show. However, before the conclusion, the story of the plot is waiting outside.

Dramatic personal moments, political politics, and large-scale war scenes are all things that fans can look forward to. Now, let’s look at the brief recap of The Winter King Season 1.

What Happened In The Winter King Season 1 – Recap

Arthur Pendragon, who is at the center of the story, is shown to be a complicated and multifaceted person. Arthur’s story is about how he went from being a warrior sent away from his home country to his struggle to become a world leader.

In a broken Britain, tribal leaders and tyrants are fighting for power, and the season shows how hard it is for him to get ahead in the dangerous political world.

However, Arthur stands out because he cares about respect, power, and justice. In a time of chaos, he is a beacon of hope. His connections with other characters, like the mysterious wizard Merlin, the brave Derfel, and the mysterious Nimue, give him and the story more meaning.

Personal drama, large-scale fights, and political intrigue are all woven together in the story to make a picture of a country on the verge of change. Setting the stage for a big ending, the season builds up to a climax that looks like it will be both emotional and full of action.

The Winter King Season 1 Cast Members List

Here, we have added a complete list of cast members who have played a massive role in the first season of The Winter King series.

Ellie James as Nimue

Iain De Caestecker as Arthur Pendragon

Stuart Campbell as Derfel Cadarn

Valene Kane as Morgan

Steven Elder as Bishop Bedwin

Olumide Olorunfemi as Lunette

Ken Nwosu as Sagramor

Simon Merrells as Gundleus

Daniel Ings as Owain

Billy Postlethwaite as Cadwys

Tatjana Nardone as Ladwys

Eddie Marsan as Uther

Nathaniel Martello-White as Merlin

Andrew Gower as Sansum

Since it’s too early to decide whether the show will get a renewal, we can presume that the following cast members will return for the second season. However, nothing has been confirmed yet. We will add the latest information about the cast members of The Winter King Season 2 as soon as we receive it here.

The Winter King Season 1 Episode 10 Spoilers

The showrunners will conclude the show with the tenth episode of The Winter King. However, the show’s conclusion will bring the intense story to a close. Derfel finds Nimue hidden in the Isle of the Dead, which leads to a shocking discovery. As Arthur deals with deception, he becomes more determined to fight for Britain. The show is expected to examine the characters’ moral dilemmas and have personal drama and large-scale conflict.

In addition, if the makers have decided to release a second season of the show, it will end the first season of The Winter King with a suspense-based cliffhanger. Let’s see what happens next in the second season of The Winter King.

Where to Watch The Winter King Season 1 Episode 10?

Since The Winter King Season 1 perfectly combines all the necessary elements of the drama, fans are super excited to binge-watch all the episodes of The Winter King Season 1.

However, if you are new to the show and looking for the available platforms, then watch all the episodes of “The Winter King”‘s first season on MGM+ in the US at 9 pm (ET)/12 am (PT). The forthcoming season of The Winter King will also premiere on fuboTV.

The Winter King Season 1 Makers Team

A well-arranged team and chemistry among the cast could failed if the show was not written, directed, and produced with utmost care. A professional team made the Winter King Season 1 of writers, directors, producers, and designers.

The Winter King Season 1 was adapted from Bernard Cornwell’s The Warlord Chronicles. Later, the show was developed by Kate Brooke and Ed Whitemore. Apart from them, the first season of The Winter King has also included a team of excellent executive producers like, Jane Tranter, Toby Leslie, Sherry Marsh, Julie Gardner, Otto Bathurst, and many others.

The Winter King Season 2 Trailer Release

The tone of “The Winter King” is set by the official trailer, which shows how grim and real Arthurian tales are portrayed. The preview shows the dark and troubled world that Arthur lives in and teases the intense drama and action that the show promises.

As the first season’s storyline progresses towards the conclusion, many fans and cine lovers are eager to watch the official trailer of The Winter King Season 2. However, we have added an official trailer link for the first season. Click on the link above and watch the official trailer of the first show.

Final Words

It’s clear that “The Winter King” is a great show that brings the Arthurian stories to life in a fresh way. The show is exciting to watch because it has a great plot, excellent character growth, and an exciting ending that will make you feel many different things. Episode 10 is not only the last episode of the season, but it also shows how well the show can keep viewers interested.

Lastly, keep in touch with our website to get all the latest updates about shows like The Winter King. We will update you with all the information about the show as and when we receive it.